Swimming: Smith misses individual finals at FINA World Championships in Hungary

Clark Smith of the United States competes in his men’s 400-meter freestyle heat during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on July 23, 2017. Smith, a Regis Jesuit High School grad and 2016 Olympian, finished 12th. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Regis Jesuit High School grad and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Clark Smith swam well in his two individual events at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, but came up short of making the finals in the men’s 400 and 800 meter freestyles.

Smith began his meet with a time of 3 minutes, 47.12 seconds, in the 400 meter freestyle prelims July 23 at Danube Arena, a mark that left him four spots out of the final. He came in with a top time of 3:45.74 in the event.

The former University of Texas star came closer to making the finals of the 800 meter freestyle, but his time of 7:51.83 in the July 25 prelims left him in 10th overall. Smith was the second alternate for the finals, which included his American teammate Zane Grothe, who Smith beat at the U.S. championship meet.

The last chance for Smith comes with the U.S. team in the men’s 4×200 meter relay, which is set to compete July 28.

Another swimmer who made a brief stop at Regis Jesuit, McKenna De Bever, is representing Peru at the meet.

De Bever swam at Regis Jesuit as a freshman, moved to Florida and completed high school at Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, Florida, and is now at Texas A&M University.

She finished 28th in the women’s 200 meter individual medley on July 23 and 30th in the 200 meter freestyle July 25.

De Bever has the 100 freestyle prelims ahead July 27.