Swimming: Clark Smith heads to Budapest with Team USA for FINA World Championship meet

Regis Jesuit High School grad Clark Smith is slated to compete in Budapest, Hungary, with Team USA Swimming for the 2017 FINA World Championships.

Smith — who earned a gold medal as part of an American relay team at the Olympics last summer — is set to swim in a pair of individual events and one relay at the world championships, a meet that runs July 14-30 and also includes water polo, synchronized swimming and diving.

The swimming portion is set to begin July 23.

Clark Smith, a Regis Jesuit grad and 2016 Olympian, is slated to swim three races at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Rob Stuerk, courtesy of Tori Smith)

Smith, a budding 6-foot-9 standout who just turned professional after a successful career at the University of Texas, will compete in the 400 and 800 meter freestyles, as well as the 4×200 meter freestyle relay, the same event he won gold in at the Rio de Janiero Games.

After he graduated from Regis Jesuit in 2013, Smith went on to a stellar career at Texas, where he swam under legendary coach Eddie Reese, who also coached his father, John. He won several NCAA championships with the Longhorns, including the 500- and 1,650-yard freestyles at the 2017 meet, setting American records in both events.

Smith earned his way onto the U.S. team for the world championships with his performance at the Phillips 66 National Championships in Indianapolis, which wrapped up in the first week of July. He claimed the 800 meter freestyle with a tight win and took second in the 400.

The prelims of the men’s 400 freestyle is scheduled for the morning of July 23 at the Danube Arena with finals in the afternoon, while the 800 freestyle prelims are the morning of July 25 and finals are the next day. The 4×200 meter relay prelims are July 28.

Reese will be part of the US coaching staff as an assistant and several of Smith’s former Texas teammates will also compete. Twenty four men and 21 women represent the country in the world championship swimming events.

Smith’s mother, Tori, also swam for Texas. She made the U.S. Olympic team for the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and finished fifth in the women’s 200 meter backstroke.

