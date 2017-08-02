Swimming: Clark Smith earns bronze with US relay at World Championships in Hungary

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY | Regis Jesuit grad Clark Smith didn’t come away from the 2017 FINA World Championship meet empty-handed.

SWIMMING

Though the former University of Texas star and 2016 Olympian didn’t make it into the finals of his individual events in the meet in Budapest he ended up with a relay bronze medal.

Smith swam in the prelims of USA Swimming’s 4×200 meter relay team and got bronze when teammates Blake Pieroni, Townley Haas, Jack Conger and Zane Grothe finished third in the finals behind Great Britain and the Russian Federation.

All told, USA Swimming turned in its most outstanding performance at the World Championship ever.

The American men and women collected a combined 38 medals to surpass the previous-best haul of 36 in 1978 and 2007.

