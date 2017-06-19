Spring Sports All-Aurora 2017: All-Aurora Boys Swim Team is loaded with runner-up Raiders

Members of the 2017 Aurora Sentinel All-Aurora Boys Swim Team pose at Smoky Hill High School. From left, juniors Ty Coen, Elliot Steinberg, Elijah Warren, Sam Jones and TJ Miller, sophomore Will Goodwin and senior Alex Strepman. The group were driving forces individually and on relays for the Raiders, the Class 5A state runner-up behind Fossil Ridge for a third straight season. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

For the first time since before Regis Jesuit moved to Aurora, the Raiders came away from a Class 5A boys state swim meet without a team or individual state title.

The last time Regis Jesuit was held completely off the top of the medal podium came in 1989, the year before the high school moved to Aurora from its previous home in North Denver.

Coach Nick Frasersmith’s Raiders finished in the wake of the state’s new powerhouse — Fossil Ridge, winner of three straight 5A state titles — but still had an outstanding season with a team that revolved largely around a talented core of juniors. Regis Jesuit’s top performers highlight the 2017 Aurora Sentinel All-Aurora Boys Team, as determined by results from the 5A state meet.

One of those juniors, Elijah Warren, nearly extended Regis Jesuit’s championship streak as he aimed to defend the title he won last season in the 100 yard breaststroke. Warren dropped a good chunk of time off his seed time when he touched the wall in 55.88, but found himself a scant 0.22 of a second short of the title.

Smoky Hill junior Timothy Domashevich placed sixth in the diving competition at the 2017 Class 5A boys state swim meet on his way to All-Aurora honors. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Liberty’s Joshua Lenzmeier finished in 55.66 to deny the title to Warren, who added the 50 freestyle to his repertoire this season and he excelled at it with a fourth-place finish in the event in his first time swimming it at the state meet.

Warren also contributed to the best of Regis Jesuit’s three relays, all of which well topped their pre-meet rankings. He swam the breaststroke leg of the runner-up 200 medley relay, which was rounded out by sophomore Will Goodwin (backstroke), junior Ty Coen (butterfly) and senior Alex Strepman (freestyle).

The foursome extended the Raiders’ tradition of top-two finishes in the event to seven straight seasons, but Fossil Ridge managed to get to the wall first by 0.66 of a second. The Regis Jesuit team did swim an Automatic All-American time of 1:31.55.

Coen had another outstanding meet for the Raiders with a pair of third-place finishes in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. His time of 48.95 seconds in the butterfly earned him Automatic All-American honors, while his 50.13 seconds in the 100 backstroke is All-American Consideration. Coen swam with Warren on the medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay — along with fellow juniors Sam Jones and TJ Miller — which placed third in an Automatic All-American time of 3:06.82.

Goodwin’s all-around prowess came to the forefront in the 200 individual medley, in which he grabbed third place. Fairview’s Michael Zarian swam out of his mind in the event with an Automatic All-American time of 1:47.25, while Goodwin achieved the All-American Consideration standard with a 1:52.09. He was also one of Regis Jesuit’s three championship finalists in the breaststroke and took sixth.

Junior Elliot Steinberg stepped up as the Raiders’ catalyst in the distance freestyle events, as he ruled the 500 freestyle with a seventh-place result and the 200 freestyle with his 10th-place position, a huge jump from his No. 31 seed.

Jones came out of virtually nowhere to be Aurora’s best 100 freestyler, which he achieved with a time of 47.16 seconds which put him sixth overall after he came into the meet in the No. 28 position. He also teamed with Miller, Strepman and senior Alex Baldwin on the seventh-place 200 freestyle relay.

Strepman’s final state meet saw him earn All-Aurora honors with the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

Smoky Hill is represented by junior Timothy Domashevich, who was Aurora’s top diver all season long. Domashevich — who followed Devin Bellamy to give the Buffaloes two straight All-Aurora divers — finished in the 5A top 10 for a second straight season.

Eighth last season, Domashevich moved up two spots to sixth with a score of 459.20 points. His total marked his third-best result of the season, as his season-high of 483.20 points came at the Smoky Hill Invitational and he scored 463.75 points at the Centennial “A” League Championships, both held at Smoky Hill.

2017 AURORA SENTINEL ALL-AURORA BOYS SWIM TEAM

50 yard freestyle, 100 yard breaststroke: Elijah Warren, Regis Jesuit, jr.; 1-meter diving: Timothy Domashevich, Smoky Hill, jr.; 200 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle: Elliot Steinberg, Regis Jesuit, jr.; 200 yard individual medley: Will Goodwin, Regis Jesuit, soph.; 100 yard butterfly, 100 yard backstroke: Ty Coen, Regis Jesuit, jr.; 100 yard freestyle: Sam Jones, Regis Jesuit, jr.; RELAYS: 200 yard medley — Regis Jesuit (Will Goodwin, Elijah Warren, Ty Coen, Alexander Strepman); 200 yard freestyle — Regis Jesuit (Sam Jones, Alex Baldwin, TJ Miller, Alexander Strepman); 400 yard freestyle — Regis Jesuit (Ty Coen, TJ Miller, Sam Jones, Elijah Warren)

Honorable mention

Isaiah Cheeks, Hinkley, jr. (1-meter diving); Jack Clouatre, Regis Jesuit, soph. (100 yard backstroke); Darius Dinkins, Grandview, sr. (100 yard breaststroke); Will Goodwin, Regis Jesuit, soph. (100 yard breaststroke); David Griffith, Hinkley, jr. (50 yard freestyle/100 yard freestyle); Sam Jones, Regis Jesuit, jr. (200 yard freestyle); Nathan Leigh, Hinkley, jr. (200 yard indiv. medley); Byron Mayo, Hinkley, jr. (1-meter diving); Jerald Mayo, Hinkley, sr. (1-meter diving); Connor McCabe, Regis Jesuit, jr. (200 yard indiv. medley/500 yard freestyle); Tylen Phillips, Smoky Hill, jr. (200 yard freestyle/100 yard butterfly); Daniel Schweitzberger, Grandview, sr. (100 yard backstroke); Alex Strepman, Regis Jesuit, sr. (50 yard freestyle); Cameron Weese, Regis Jesuit, sr. (200 yard indiv. medley/100 yard breaststroke); Relays: 200 yard medley — Smoky Hill (Tylen Phillips, Aleks Volkov, Tam Nguyen, Jordan Scott); Grandview (Daniel Schweitzberger, Darius Dinkins, Ryan Lee, Cobi Wood); 400 yard freestyle — Smoky Hill (Jordan Scott, Tylen Phillips, Alex Burkhardt, Logan Strid)