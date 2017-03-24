Boys Swimming: Smoky Hill swims to 40-point Centennial League dual meet win at Grandview

Smoky Hill junior Tylen Phillips makes the turn on the first lap of the 100 yard backstroke during a Centennial League boys swimming dual between the Buffaloes and Grandview on March 23, 2017, at Grandview High School. Phillips won twice to help Smoky Hill to a 113-73 win. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Back at full strength with the return of some swimmers who missed last weekend’s Coaches Invitational for a Sectional meet, Smoky Hill posted a 113-73 Centennial League dual meet victory at Grandview Thursday.

One of those that were away over the weekend was junior Tylen Phillips, who returned with individual victories in the 200 yard individual medley and 100 backstroke and the anchor leg of the 400 yard freestyle relay.

Junior Jordan Scott swept the sprint freestyle events for coach Scott Cohen’s Smoky Hill team, which also got victories from junior diver Tim Domashevich and sophomore Carlos Almeraz in the 500 freestyle. The Buffaloes — who finished 10th at the Coaches Invitational — improved to 2-1 in league duals.

Dealing with some absences of its own, Grandview finished one place behind Smoky Hill at the Coaches Invite and displayed its top-ended prowess in the dual meet with five event victories, including two by senior Darius Dinkins.

Dinkins decisively won both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, the latter by a whopping six seconds, while he also swam legs on the Wolves’ victories 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.

Sophomore Cobi Wood posted the other individual win for Grandview in the 200 freestyle and swam on both winning relays, which also included Ryan Lee.

Daniel Schweitzberger and Jay Matheson contributed legs on winning relays as well.

200 yard medley relay — 1. Grandview A (Daniel Schweitzberger, Darius Dinkins, Ryan Lee, Cobi Wood), 1 minutes, 42.48 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Smoky Hill A (Alex Burkhard, Aleks Volkov, Tylen Phillips, Tam Nguyen), 1:44.63 (5ASQT); 3. Smoky Hill C (Michael Sau, Scott Crowner, Nick Price, Harold Bacheller), 1:59.30; 200 yard freestyle — 1. Cobi Wood (Grandview), 1 minute, 50.80 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Carlos Almeraz (Smoky Hill), 1:51.82; 3. Logan Strid (Smoky Hill), 1:56.31; 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Tylen Phillips (Smoky Hill), 1 minute, 59.81 seconds (5ASQT);2. Alex Burkhardt (Smoky Hill), 2:06.58; 3. Patrick Piwko (Smoky Hill), 2:12.38; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Jordan Scott (Smoky Hill), 23.32 seconds; 2. Daniel Schweitzberger (Grandview), 23.43; 3. Jay Matheson (Grandview), 24.52; 1-meter diving — 1. Tim Domashevich (Smoky Hill), 243.80 points; 2. Tony Vijil-Harrison (Grandview), 214.50; 3. Seth Wells (Smoky Hill), 158.85; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Darius Dinkins (Grandview), 55.56 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Tam Nguyen (Smoky Hill), 57.76; 3. Aleks Volkov (Smoky Hill), 59.06; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Jordan Scott (Smoky Hill), 50.80 seconds; 2. Garrett Iverson (Smoky Hill), 53.35; 3. Jay Matheson (Grandview), 53.72; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Carlos Almeraz (Smoky Hill), 5 minutes, 4.97 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Alex Burkhardt (Smoky Hill), 5:07.76; 3. Stephen Henning (Grandview), 5:44.54; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Grandview A (Darius Dinkins, Jay Matheson, Ryan Lee, Cobi Wood), 1 minute, 34.44 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Smoky Hill A (Tam Nguyen, Logan Strid, Garrett Iverson, Jordan Scott), 1:34.95 (5ASQT); 3. Smoky Hill B (Nick Walseth, Simon Orha, Nick Price, Everett Urban), 1:42.00; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Tylen Phillips (Smoky Hill), 53.99 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Daniel Schweitzberger (Grandview), 57.63; 3. Patrick Piwko (Smoky Hill), 1:01.75; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Darius Dinkins (Grandview), 1 minute, 2.92 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Aleks Volkov (Smoky Hill), 1:08.56; 3. Tam Nguyen (Smoky Hill), 1:09.62; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Smoky Hill A (Alex Burkhardt, Jordan Scott, Logan Strid, Tylen Phillips), 3 minutes, 23.76 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Grandview A (Cobi Wood, Jay Matheson, Jacob Kramm, Daniel Schweitzberger), 3:30.11 (5ASQT); 3. Smoky Hill B (Carlos Almeraz, Jackson Vann, Patrick Piwko, Garrett Iverson), 3:39.69