Boys Swimming: Regis Jesuit wins annual Dick Rush Coaches Invitational by nearly 100 points

THORNTON | Even at not quite full strength, the Regis Jesuit boys swim team made a statement at Saturday’s Dick Rush Coaches Invitational.

REGIS JESUIT

The Raiders racked up 489 points in the early season, multi-classification gathering of Colorado’s top teams at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center, putting them nearly 100 points in front of defending Class 5A state champion Fossil Ridge and much more over the other 25 5A teams in the field.

Senior Cameron Weese and junior Elijah Warren won individual events and the 400 yard freestyle relay team of Warren, junior Sam Jones, sophomore Jack Clouatre and freshman Jackson Gurley also posted a victory for coach Nick Frasersmith’s team, which finished as the runner-up to the SaberCats at last season’s state meet.

Smoky Hill and Grandview each had a top-10 placing relay and finished 10th and 11th, respectively — with the Buffaloes holding a 20-point edge over the Wolves — while Cherokee Trail finished 14th.

Overland came in 23rd and the Aurora Public Schools team (based at Hinkley) finished 27th.

Note: The Hoyt Brawner Award for top senior swimmer/scholar/citizen was handed out at the meet and it went to Frank Rappel of Highlands Ranch. The swimmer of the meet award went to Fossil Ridge’s Shamzi Alkaff, who won two events.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2017 DICK RUSH COACHES INVITATIONAL SWIM MEET

March 18 at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center

Class 5A team scores: 1. REGIS JESUIT 489 points; 2. Fossil Ridge 391.5; 3. Fort Collins 246; 4. Cherry Creek 219.5; 5. Highlands Ranch 186; 6. Fairview 161.5; 7. Lewis-Palmer 157; 8. Arapahoe 153; 9. Ponderosa 139; 10. SMOKY HILL 113; 11. GRANDVIEW 93; 12. Broomfield 68; 13. Rampart 63; 14. CHEROKEE TRAIL 61; 15. District 51 Griffins 56; 16. Boulder 49; 17. Bear Creek 43.5; 18. Mountain Range 38; T19. Lakewood 29; T19. Douglas County 29; 21. Denver East 26; 22. Thomas Jefferson 15.5; 23. OVERLAND 14; 24. Pomona 11; 25. Chatfield 7; 26. Rocky Mountain 6; 27. AURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS (HINKLEY) 4

Class 4A team scores: 1. Silver Creek 92.5 points; 2. Windsor 83; 3. Valor Christian 70; 4. Estes Park 56; 5. Green Mountain 29; 6. Heritage 26; 7. Evergreen 13; 8. Mullen 12; 9. George Washington 8

Aurora championship finalists

200 yard medley relay — 3. Regis Jesuit (Jack Cloutre, Elijah Warren, Jackson Gurley, Alexander Strepman), 1 minute, 38.24 seconds; 10. Grandview (Daniel Schweizberger, Kyle Raney, Ryan Lee, Cobi Wood), 1:45.58

200 yard freestyle — 3. Elliot Steinberg (Regis Jesuit), 1 minute, 48.75 seconds; 6. Sam Jones (Regis Jesuit), 1:50.06; 7. Alex Baldwin (Regis Jesuit), 1:51.54; 9. Sean Carr (Regis Jesuit), 1:52.51; 10. Garrett Iverson (Smoky Hill), 1:54.70

200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Cameron Weese (Regis Jesuit), 1 minute, 57.92 seconds; 3. TJ Miller (Regis Jesuit), 2:03.78; 7. Jack Clouatre (Regis Jesuit), 2:06.18

50 yard freestyle — 5. Elijah Warren (Regis Jesuit), 22.09 seconds; 8. Trevor Holman (Cherokee Trail), 22.76; 9. Sean Kelly (Overland), 22.93; 10. Alexander Strepman (Regis Jesuit), 22.96

1-meter diving — 13. Tim Domashevich (Smoky Hill), 385.15 points; 17. Byron Mayo (Hinkley), 338.45

100 yard butterfly — 7. Jackson Gurley (Regis Jesuit), 54.40 seconds; 9. Jack Clouatre (Regis Jesuit), 55.45

100 yard freestyle — 6. Cobi Wood (Grandview), 50.31 seconds; 8. Evan Benke (Regis Jesuit), 50.69; 9. Sam Jones (Regis Jesuit), 50.77; 10. Daniel Schweitzberger (Grandview), 51.61

500 yard freestyle — 3. Elliot Steinberg (Regis Jesuit), 4 minutes, 54.67 seconds; 5. Logan Strid (Smoky Hill), 5:04.22; 6. TJ Miller (Regis Jesuit), 5:06.60; 10. Spencer Burks (Regis Jesuit), 5:17.07

200 yard freestyle relay — 3. Regis Jesuit (Evan Benke, Brooks Hauge, Alexander Strepman, Sam Jones), 1 minute, 29.94 seconds; 10. Smoky Hill (Tam Nguyen, Aleks Volkov, Garrett Iverson, Jordan Scott), 1:34.11

100 yard backstroke — 4. Jackson Gurley (Regis Jesuit), 55.88 seconds; 8. Daniel Schweitzberger (Grandview), 57.14

100 yard breaststroke — 1. Elijah Warren (Regis Jesuit), 58.26 seconds; 4. Cameron Weese (Regis Jesuit), 1:00.53

400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Regis Jesuit (Sam Jones, Jackson Gurley, Jack Clouatre, Elijah Warren), 3 minutes, 20.91 seconds