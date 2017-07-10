Boys Swimming: Regis Jesuit racks up more than a handful of 2017 NISCA All-American awards

Regis Jesuit’s Ty Coen finished his junior year with four performances that gained him All-American honors from the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (NISCA) for the 2017 season. Coen earned the accolades in two individual events and with the Raiders’ 200 yard medley and 400 freestyle relays. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Swimmers from Regis Jesuit contributed to a incredibly 2017 boys swim season, as reflected by the massive amount of Colorado swimmers on the All-American list for National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.

NISCA revealed its All-American awards on Friday — honoring the top 100 performances that met the criteria during the season — and the Class 5A state runner-up Raiders had heavy representation.

The 200 yard medley relay has been a staple for coach Nick Frasersmith’s Regis Jesuit team for quite some time with seven consecutive top-two finishes at the 5A state meet, including this season’s runner-up finish behind Fossil Ridge. The team of senior Alex Strepman, juniors Ty Coen and Elijah Warren and sophomore Will Goodwin touched the wall in 1 minute, 31.35 seconds, which finished as the 16th-fastest time in the country.

It was the first of four NISCA All-American awards in all for Coen, who also made it with the 400 freestyle relay and individually in the 100 yard backstroke and 100 yard butterfly.

Coen’s top individual performance came in the butterfly, where his time of 48.43 seconds put him behind only 28 other swimmers nationally in the event. He had the 63rd-best backstroke time of 49.88 seconds.

Warren garnered three All-American awards as he coupled his performances on the 200 medley relay with his showing on the 400 freestyle relay — along with Coen and fellow juniors TJ Miller and Sam Jones — with a 29th-place ranking in the 100 breaststroke. Warren came just 0.22 of a second from winning a second straight 5A state title in the breaststroke, but the recent Arizona State commit repeated as an All-American in the event in 55.49 seconds.

Goodwin nabbed two All-American honors as part of the medley relay team along with an individual accolade in the 200 yard individual medley, where he got into the top 100 with a time of 1:50.70 that ranked 81st.

Strepman, Miller and Jones were All-Americans for their relay roles. The Raiders’ 400 freestyle relay clocked a 3:06.40 that put them 57th nationally.

2016-17 COLORADO NISCA BOYS ALL-AMERICAN SWIMMERS

200 yard medley relay (AA 1:33.83): 8. Danny Kovac, Josh Pales, Sam Ybarra, Kris Malinin (Fossil Ridge), 1 minutes, 30.69 seconds; 16. WILL GOODWIN, ELIJAH WARREN, TY COEN, ALEX STREPMAN (REGIS JESUIT), 1:31.35; 46. Alex Bruce, John Strain, Alex Sironen, Brendan Eckerman (Cherry Creek), 1:33.32; 72. Jerry Birnbaum, Daniel Carr, Kyle Leach, Westin Stieglitz (Cheyenne Mountain), 1:34.02; 98. Harrison Lierz, Jacob Hahn, Austin Crump, Samuel Anderson (Broomfield), 1:34.63;

200 yard freestyle (AA 1:38.91): 13. Kyle Leach (Cheyenne Mountain), 1 minute, 36.74 seconds; 18. Daniel Carr (Cheyenne Mountain), 1:37.04; 20. Griffin Eiber (Arapahoe), 1:37.24; 46. Seth Hendrix (Evergreen), 1:38.22; 55. Michael Zarian (Fairview), 1:38.52; 94. Quinton Pierce (Boulder), 1:39.53

200 yard individual medley (AA 1:50.01): 3. Michael Zarian (Fairview), 1 minute, 45.94 seconds; 21. Daniel Carr (Cheyenne Mountain), 1:48.30; 45. Harrison Lierz (Broomfield), 1:49.47; 81. WILL GOODWIN (REGIS JESUIT), 1:50.70

50 yard freestyle (AA 20.69): T29. Daniel Carr (Cheyenne Mountain), 20.45; T46. Keegan Bundy (Denver South), 20.59

Diving: Casey Fellows (Valor Christian); Caleb Ives (Arapahoe); Octavio Lucero (Bear Creek)

100 yard butterfly (AA 49.23): T8. Michael Zarian (Fairview), 47.64 seconds; 15. Danny Kovac (Fossil Ridge), 48.08; 29. TY COEN (REGIS JESUIT), 48.43; 59. Kyle Leach (Cheyenne Mountain), 49.10

100 yard freestyle (AA 45.14): 21. Griffin Eiber (Arapahoe), 44.55 seconds; 40. Daniel Carr (Cheyenne Mountain) 44.85; 63. Michael Zarian (Fairview), 45.19; T87. Keegan Bundy (Denver South), 45.48; T98. Nicholas Sherman (Pine Creek), 45.54

500 yard freestyle (AA 4:29.69): 34. Quinton Pierce (Boulder), 4 minutes, 26.67 seconds; 40. Daniel Carr (Cheyenne Mountain), 4:26.84; 48. Harrison Lierz (Broomfield), 4:27.96; 58. Ryan King (Montrose), 4:28.49; 78. Nathan Rock (Boulder), 4:30.13;

200 yard freestyle relay (AA 1:24.95): 14. Shamzi Alkaff, Matt Geraghty, Josh Pales, Kris Malinin (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 23.64 seconds; 78. Michael Zarian, Will Brown, Joe Felton, Walker Martin (Fairview), 1:25.44; T88. Jerry Birnbaum, Westin Stieglitz, Kyle Leach, Daniel Carr (Cheyenne Mountain), 1:25.58; 97. Alex Sironen, Jack Winsor, Alec Thompson, Joseph Jang (Cherry Creek), 1:25.65

100 yard backstroke (AA 49.74): 7. Gavin Olson (Columbine), 48.24 seconds; 15. Daniel Carr (Cheyenne Mountain), 48.57; 16. Danny Kovac (Fossil Ridge), 48.59; T36. Harrison Lierz (Broomfield), 49.33; 63. TY COEN (REGIS JESUIT), 49.88

100 yard breaststroke (AA 56.09): 29. ELIJAH WARREN (REGIS JESUIT), 55.49 seconds; T42. Daniel Carr (Cheyenne Mountain), 55.80; 86. Josh Pales (Fossil Ridge), 56.65

400 yard freestyle relay (AA 3:06.47): 8. Kyle Leach, Jerry Birnbaum, Westin Stieglitz, Daniel Carr (Cheyenne Mountain), 3 minutes, 2.17 seconds; 35. Michael Zarian, Walker Martin, Lochlainn Renfrow, Justin Li (Fairview), 3:04.86; 57. TY COEN, TJ MILLER, SAM JONES, ELIJAH WARREN (REGIS JESUIT), 3:06.40; T97. Alex Bruce, Joseph Jang, John Strain, Brendan Eckerman (Cherry Creek), 3:08.08