Boys Soccer: Hinkley downs Cherry Creek 3-1 in season opener

Hinkley’s Danny Gonzalez, right, gets congratulated after scoring a goal during the first half of the Thunderbirds’ 3-1 non-league boys soccer win over Cherry Creek on Aug. 28, 2017, at Village Green Park in Greenwood Village. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE | The Hinkley boys soccer team made quite a showing Monday in its debut performance of the 2017 season.

In the first game under new head coach Marcos Madera, the Thunderbirds knocked off Cherry Creek 3-1 at Village Green Park.

Senior Anandro Sinaga scored two goals and Danny Gonzalez added the other for Hinkley, which avenged a 4-2 loss to the Bruins last season.

Hinkley senior Anandro Sinaga tracks down a loose ball in the Cherry Creek end during the Thunderbirds’ 3-1 win over the Bruins on Aug. 28, 2017, at Village Green Park. Sinaga scored two of Hinkley’s three goals. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Sinaga — the team’s leading goal scorer as a freshman in 2015 when he was a first team All-EMAC selection — had the first and third goals of the game for the Thunderbirds, sandwiched around a free kick goal from Gonzalez that skipped through the heart of the Cherry Creek defense and into the net.

Madera, a junior varsity coach at Hinkley for several seasons prior, guided the program to a season-opening victory for the first time in a decade.

The Thunderbirds get back into action at 3 p.m. Thursday against Legacy at the North Stadium.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel