Boys Soccer: Grandview’s postseason run stopped in overtime semifinal loss to Denver East

Grandview senior goalkeeper Eddie St. Martin, left, and junior defender Raymond Jackson react after the ffith-seeded Wolves’ 1-0 overtime loss to top-seeded Denver East in a 2017 Class 5A boys soccer state semifinal game on Nov. 8, 2017, at EchoPark Automotive Stadium in Parker. Grandview finished the season 16-3. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

PARKER | The Grandview boys soccer team isn’t yet at a point where it expects to be in the Class 5A state semifinals every year, but perhaps 2017 was a beginning.

The Wolves exceeded all expectations with their run to the Final Four, which ended Wednesday night in a 1-0 overtime loss to Denver East on at frosty EchoPark Automotive Stadium.

In a battle of the two stingiest defenses in the state all season, Denver East finally broke through five minutes into the first extra period to earn a spot in the 5A state championship game Saturday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, where it will oppose seventh-seeded Broomfield, a 3-1 winner over No. 3 Fort Collins.

Coach Brian Wood’s Grandview team finished 16-3 overall, won the Centennial League championship and put the program in the 5A semifinals for the first time since 2007, when it lost to Smoky Hill in the final.

The Wolves simply couldn’t find their way past keeper Victor Yague Izquierdo and a Denver East defense that has yielded just seven goals in 19 games.

Grandview’s best chance came midway through the first half when sophomore Ivan Luna got the ball at point blank range and fired it at the net, where Yague Izquierdo managed to knock it down while falling backwards into the goal.

Other than that, the Wolves were unable to convert the set pieces that they’ve been so successful at with their presence in the air, as they couldn’t finish on two corner kicks and a variety of free kick chances.

Senior goalkeeper Eddie St. Martin made a fabulous one-handed shot on a shot headed toward the top corner of the goal in the 17th minute and Grandview’s “No Fly Zone” defense — which hadn’t yielded a goal since Oct. 15 — managed to hold against an Angels attack with significant speed across the board.

Denver East grew more dangerous in the second half and put a handful of shots on St. Martin, who was equal to the task, then though it had the game-winning goal with just 37.3 seconds remaining.

Senior Sam Carson scored for the Angels, however the play was ruled offside.

Five minutes into overtime, Denver East scored a goal that did count when Gutierrez passed to Carson, who gave it back to Gutierrez on the wing for the finish.

Grandview graduates a handful of key seniors, including half of its backline in Kyle Hernandez and AJ Watters (who had the game-winning goal in the Wolves’ quarterfinal win over Fairview) and St. Martin, but expect to return a large junior class and others who got good experience.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

(1) DENVER EAST 1, (5) GRANDVIEW 0 (OT)

Score by halves:

Grandview 0 0 0 — 0

Denver East 0 0 1 — 1

SCORING

Overtime

Denver East — Benji Gutierrez (Sam Carson), 85th minute

Fouls — Denver East 9, Grandview 5. Corner kicks — Denver East 3, Grandview 2