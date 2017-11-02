Boys Soccer: Grandview scores twice in second half, tops Regis Jesuit to make 5A quarterfinals

Grandview senior Raymond Jackson (15) heads the ball out of the Wolves’ end in front of Regis Jesuit’s Colin Giardino during the first half of a Class 5A boys soccer second round state playoffs game on Nov. 1, 2017, at Legacy Stadium. Grandview emerged with a 2-0 victory to make the state quarterfinals for the second straight season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Locked in a fierce battle with Regis Jesuit in a rare meeting between the teams, the Grandview boys soccer team finally broke through Wednesday.

The fifth-seeded Wolves went into halftime scoreless with the 12th-seeded and lively Raiders, but took control in the second half with goals from juniors Jaime Luna and Ian Oltman on their way to a 2-0 victory and a spot in the Class 5A state quarterfinals.

Coach Brian Wood’s defense continued to played well with its fifth consecutive clean sheet and Grandview advanced to the final eight for the second straight season. The Wolves won’t get a rematch with the team that knocked them out of last season’s playoffs in the quarterfinals — fourth-seeded Boulder — which was upset by 13th-seeded Fairview 2-1.

The Knights’ win gives Grandview a home game for the Saturday quarterfinals. Time and location will be announced.

Coach Rick Wolf’s Regis Jesuit (12-4-1) team came out flying in the opening half, but couldn’t put anything into the net against senior keeper Eddie St. Martin and the Wolves’ self-dubbed “No Fly Zone” defense.

About 10 minutes into the second half, Grandview took the lead with a goal from Luna, who became the team’s second double-digit goal scorer with his 10th.

Oltman added his fourth goal of the season later in the half to give the Wolves some insurance.

(5) GRANDVIEW 2, (12) REGIS JESUIT 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 0 0 — 0

Grandview 0 2 — 2

Grandview goals: Jaime Luna (GWG), Ian Oltman. Grandview assist: Tedj Mennana. Grandview saves: Eddie St. Martin (3 shots on goal-3 saves)