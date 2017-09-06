Boys Soccer: Grandview scores early, holds of Hinkley 1-0

Grandview’s Ransom Hall (18) heads a ball in a crowd during the first half of the Wolves’ 1-0 win over Hinkley in a non-league boys soccer contest on Sept. 5, 2017, at Stutler Bowl. Hall and the only goal of the game as Grandview improved to 2-1. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE | An early goal held up for Grandview Tuesday evening in a 1-0 victory over Hinkley in a non-league boys soccer contest at Stutler Bowl.

In a game involving two Aurora teams off to strong starts to the 2017 season, junior Ransom Hall’s first goal of the season proved enough for coach Brian Wood’s Wolves in a 1-0 victory over the previously unbeaten Thunderbirds.

Junior Jaime Luna picked up an assist for Grandview, which has rebounded from an opening loss with back-to-back victories.

In its debut season under Marcos Madera, Hinkley came off impressive wins over Cherry Creek and Legacy and put good pressure on the Wolves, but couldn’t get anything past Grandview goalie Eddie St. Martin.

The Wolves move on to a matchup against another EMAC team, Adams City, which visits Grandview at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the same time Hinkley has a big league contest at Gateway.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

GRANDVIEW 1, HINKLEY 0



Score by halves:

Hinkley 0 0 — 0

Grandview 1 0 — 1

Grandview goal: Ransom Hall. Grandview assist: Jaime Luna. Grandview saves: Eddie St. Martin (3 shots on goal-3 saves)