Boys Soccer: Grandview making most of postseason return, moves to 5A quarterfinals

Grandview junior Erik Robinson tries to chase down a long ball during the first half of the Wolves’ 2-0 win over Bear Creek in a Class 5A boys state soccer second round playoff game on Nov. 2, 2016, at Legacy Stadium. Seventh-seeded Grandview advanced to a quarterfinal matchup vs. No. 2 Boulder. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | After a frustrating absence from the 2015 Class 5A boys state soccer playoffs, Grandview is making the most of its return.

The seventh-seeded Wolves advanced to the 5A quarterfinals for the first time since 2013 with a 2-0 victory over 23rd-seeded Bear Creek on Wednesday evening at chilly Legacy Stadium.

Grandview senior Jared Robinson (8) heads a ball over a Bear Creek defender during the first half of the Wolves’ 2-0 victory. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Grandview withstood an early challenge from the Bears — who were coming off an upset of 10th-seeded Mountain Vista in the first round — and went into halftime in a scoreless game despite hitting the goal post twice, then got goals from seniors Trevor Hunter and Mitch Weyman in the second half to earn the victory.

Joseph George, Angelo Mujica and Cole Stevenson were credited with assists for coach Brian Wood’s Wolves, who advanced to a quarterfinal matchup Saturday against second-seeded and undefeated Boulder. The Panthers got a stiff test from another Aurora team, Regis Jesuit, for a half, but piled up five second-half goals for a 5-0 victory.

Aurora teams finished 1-3 in second round contests, as No. 11 Rangeview fell to No. 6 Arapahoe in a shootout and No. 17 Cherokee Trail dropped a 3-0 decision to top-seeded Denver East aside from Regis Jesuit’s defeat.