Boys Soccer: Grandview gets by Fairview to reach 5A quarterfinals for first time in a decade

With a Fairview player lying distraught on the field, the Grandview boys soccer team celebrates its 1-0 win over the Knights in a Class 5A boys soccer state quarterfinal on Nov. 4, 2017, at Legacy Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | AJ Watters is a proud member of Grandview’s “No Fly Zone” defense, but the Wolves senior likes to score goals, too.

He’s only done it twice in the 2017 season thus far and the first came in a six-goal Centennial League rout of Mullen.

Watters’ second score came Saturday night and it was absolutely massive, as he put in a rebound for the only goal of the game in fifth-seeded Grandview’s 1-0 Class 5A boys soccer state quarterfinal victory over 13th-seeded Fairview at Legacy Stadium.

Coach Brian Wood’s Wolves moved into the 5A semifinals for the first time since the 2007 season that saw them make it to the 5A final before losing to Smoky Hill. To reach another championship game, Grandview (16-2) must beat top-seeded Denver East (17-1) at 5 p.m. Wednesday at EchoPark Stadium in Parker.

Aurora’s other quarterfinalist, sixth-seeded Hinkley, wasn’t able to join the Wolves in the semifinals as the Thunderbirds fell 4-1 on the road to No. 3 Fort Collins, which will meet No. 7 Broomfield in the other semifinal.

Defense has a lot to do with the Wolves’ rise this season, as the “No Fly Zone” has allowed just eight goals in 18 games and none in an entire month stretching back to a 2-1 game against Eaglecrest on Oct. 5, a span of seven games.

Grandview put the shackles on a Fairview team that just came off an upset win over fourth-seeded and defending state champion Boulder in the second round.

Wolves’ defenders like to crash the opposing net on set pieces and that’s just how Watters got the deciding goal to break a scoreless deadlock in the 52nd minute.

A corner kick serve that the Knights’ keeper was unable to secure came to Watters, who finished the rebound to ignite a huge celebration.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

(5) GRANDVIEW 1, (13) FAIRVIEW 0

Score by halves:

Fairview 0 0 — 0

Grandview 0 1 — 1

SCORING

Grandview — AJ Watters, 52nd minute