Boys Soccer: Grandview blanks Cherry Creek 3-0 to forge tie atop Centennial League

Grandview junior defender Peter Goldy (12) gets a head on the ball over Cherry Creek midfielder Ben Ward during the second half of the Wolves’ 3-0 Centennial League boys soccer win over the Bruins on Oct. 12, 2017, at Village Green Park. Grandview scored three times in the second half to win and create a three-way tie atop the Centennial League standings. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE | If it wanted any shot to win the Centennial League championship, Grandview boys soccer team knew it needed a 3-0 win over league-leading Cherry Creek Thursday.

That’s exactly what coach Brian Wood’s Wolves came away with from the battle with the Bruins at Village Green Park, as they scored three times in the second half for a 3-0 victory that kept them alive in the league title chase.

Sophomore Ivan Luna scored two goals and senior Erik Robinson also tallied for Grandview (11-2 overall), which won for the fifth straight game and improved to 5-1 in Centennial League play, the same mark as both Cherry Creek and Arapahoe.

Arapahoe beat Grandview (3-0) and Cherry Creek defeated Arapahoe (2-1 in overtime), creating a complex three-way tie that may need to be decided by the league’s tiebreaker system assuming each team win its league finale.

Wood believes a 3-0 or better win against Mullen on Oct. 17 at Legacy Stadium may be enough to put his team atop the standings with tiebreakers.

“Now it’s going to come down to our tiebreaker points,” Wood said. “A couple of games ago, we figured out we needed to win our least three games 3-0 and get some help along the way. Our goal was a 3-0 win and we got it.”

The top two teams in the final equation will secure the Centennial League’s automatic berths in the upcoming Class 5A state playoffs, but all three will make the postseason given their spots in the most RPI standings (Grandview No. 5, Arapahoe No. 9 and Cherry Creek No. 11).

A scoreless game through one half finally tilted in Grandview’s favor in the second half, when it popped in three goals from two fairly new sources.

Luna had been limited to just five games due to injury, but found the back of the net twice, while Robinson scored in his first game of the season.

Wolves’ leading scorer Angelo Mujica and fellow junior Tedj Mennana each picked up assists.

Grandview’s defense notched its seventh shutout of the season with senior keeper Eddie St. Martin stopping the four shots he faced.

GRANDVIEW 3, CHERRY CREEK 0

Score by halves:

Grandview 0 3 — 3

Cherry Creek 0 0 — 0

Grandview goals: Ivan Luna 2, Erik Robinson. Grandview assists: Tedj Mennana, Angelo Mujica. Grandview saves: Eddie St. Martin (4 shots on goal-4 saves)