Boys Soccer: Four Aurora teams resume 5A playoff push Wednesday

Rangeview senior Joey Carlson (5) dribbles towards the goal during the Raiders’ 5-1 Class 5A boys state soccer first round win over Greeley West on Oct. 27, 2016, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Eleventh-seeded Rangeview is set to play No. 6 Arapahoe at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Littleton Public Schools Stadium. (Photo by Michael Ortiz/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The city’s four survivors of the opening round of the Class 5A boys state soccer tournament return to action on Wednesday, seeking a spot in the final eight.

Seventh-seeded Grandview, 11th-seeded Rangeview, 15th-seeded Regis Jesuit and 17th-seeded Cherokee Trail all return to the pitch seeking to build off the momentum they created with first-round victories Oct. 27.

Grandview opened the postseason as a top-10 seed should with a 9-0 rout of No. 26 Fruita Monument, which earned coach Brian Wood’s team another chance for a home game. The Wolves (12-2-2) have a 6 p.m. kickoff scheduled with No. 23 Bear Creek (11-5), a 1-0 upset winner over No. 10 Mountain Vista, a team that advanced all the way to last season’s 5A state championship game.

Eleventh-seeded Rangeview defended the turf at Aurora Public Schools Stadium with a 5-1 first round victory over 22nd-seeded Greeley West on the strength of two goals apiece from Ivan Enriquez and Alexis Flores, which set up a rematch with sixth-seeded Arapahoe.

Coach Vic Strouse’s Raiders (13-2-1) suffered one of its two losses to the Warriors (12-4), a 2-0 loss in the season opener Aug. 25. The rematch is set for 4:30 p.m. at Littleton Public Schools Stadium.

Rangeview has been shut out only twice, once by Arapahoe and the other in a 1-0 loss to undefeated and top-seeded Denver East late in the regular season.

Regis Jesuit (10-5-1) outlasted 18th-seeded Vista Ridge 4-3 in the opening round, which moved coach Rick Wolf’s team into a difficult second round matchup against No. 2 Boulder, the other undefeated team in the field.

The Panthers — who have allowed just 11 goals in 16 games — welcome the Raiders to Christian Recht Field at 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail pulled a mild upset with a 1-0 victory over Rock Canyon for its first postseason win since 2005.

Coach Jeremy Schaller’s Cougars (7-7-2), which got its lone goal from senior Raghav Thapa, face 16-0 Denver East, a team they lost to 2-1 on Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. at All-City Stadium on the campus of Denver South High School.

