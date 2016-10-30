Boys Soccer: Four Aurora teams resume 5A playoff push Wednesday

Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit still kicking
Captain of the Rangeview Raiders, Joey Carlson, dribbles toward the goal druing the Rangeview and Gateway game at Aurora Public Schools Stadium on Oct. 28. Photo by Michael Ortiz/ Aurora Sentinel
Rangeview senior Joey Carlson (5) dribbles towards the goal during the Raiders’ 5-1 Class 5A boys state soccer first round win over Greeley West on Oct. 27, 2016, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Eleventh-seeded Rangeview is set to play No. 6 Arapahoe at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Littleton Public Schools Stadium. (Photo by Michael Ortiz/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The city’s four survivors of the opening round of the Class 5A boys state soccer tournament return to action on Wednesday, seeking a spot in the final eight.

Seventh-seeded Grandview, 11th-seeded Rangeview, 15th-seeded Regis Jesuit and 17th-seeded Cherokee Trail all return to the pitch seeking to build off the momentum they created with first-round victories Oct. 27.

Grandview opened the postseason as a top-10 seed should with a 9-0 rout of No. 26 Fruita Monument, which earned coach Brian Wood’s team another chance for a home game. The Wolves (12-2-2) have a 6 p.m. kickoff scheduled with No. 23 Bear Creek (11-5), a 1-0 upset winner over No. 10 Mountain Vista, a team that advanced all the way to last season’s 5A state championship game.

Eleventh-seeded Rangeview defended the turf at Aurora Public Schools Stadium with a 5-1 first round victory over 22nd-seeded Greeley West on the strength of two goals apiece from Ivan Enriquez and Alexis Flores, which set up a rematch with sixth-seeded Arapahoe.

Coach Vic Strouse’s Raiders (13-2-1) suffered one of its two losses to the Warriors (12-4), a 2-0 loss in the season opener Aug. 25. The rematch is set for 4:30 p.m. at Littleton Public Schools Stadium.

Rangeview has been shut out only twice, once by Arapahoe and the other in a 1-0 loss to undefeated and top-seeded Denver East late in the regular season.

Regis Jesuit (10-5-1) outlasted 18th-seeded Vista Ridge 4-3 in the opening round, which moved coach Rick Wolf’s team into a difficult second round matchup against No. 2 Boulder, the other undefeated team in the field.

The Panthers — who have allowed just 11 goals in 16 games — welcome the Raiders to Christian Recht Field at 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail pulled a mild upset with a 1-0 victory over Rock Canyon for its first postseason win since 2005.

Coach Jeremy Schaller’s Cougars (7-7-2), which got its lone goal from senior Raghav Thapa, face 16-0 Denver East, a team they lost to 2-1 on Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. at All-City Stadium on the campus of Denver South High School.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2016 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE SOCCER PLAYOFFS

Second round (Nov. 2, higher seed host)

NO. 17 CHEROKEE TRAIL (7-7-2) vs. No. 1 Denver East (16-0), 6 p.m. at All-City Stadium

No. 9 Pine Creek (11-5) vs. No. 8 Fort Collins (10-3-3), Nov. 2, 6 p.m. at French Field

No. 21 Horizon (9-6-1) at No. 5 Fairview (13-3), 6:30 p.m.

No. 13 Legacy (11-4-1) at No. 4 Broomfield (13-2-1), 6 p.m.

No. 30 Fossil Ridge (6-9) at No. 14 Lincoln (12-4), 3:15 p.m.

NO. 11 RANGEVIEW (13-2-1) vs. No. 6 Arapahoe (12-4), 4:30 p.m. at Littleton Public Schools Stadium

No. 23 Bear Creek (11-5) at NO. 7 GRANDVIEW (12-2-2), 6 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

NO. 15 REGIS JESUIT (10-5-1) at No. 2 Boulder (16-0), 6 p.m.

© 2016 Aurora Sentinel. All rights reserved.