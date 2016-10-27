Boys Soccer: Cherokee Trail tops Rock Canyon for first playoff victory in more than a decade

Cherokee Trail senior Raghav Thapa drives the ball past Rock Canyon’s Jackson Ross (14) during the second half of the Cougars’ 1-0 Class 5A boys state soccer first round playoff win over the Jaguars on Oct. 27, 2016, at EchoPark Stadium in Parker. Thapa scored the only goal in the first half as Cherokee Trail won for the first time in the postseason since 2005. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

PARKER | Eleven years and a classification ago, the Cherokee Trail boys soccer team recorded its first — and last — playoff victory.

Following that first-round win in the opening round of the 2005 Class 4A postseason, the Cougars made just two postseason appearances in the following decade and lost both times in the opening round, including a 5-0 defeat in 2013 in their 5A postseason debut.

Cherokee Trail turned the page Thursday, as coach Jeremy Schaller’s 17th-seeded team broke the playoff hex with a 1-0 upset of 16th-seeded Rock Canyon at EchoPark Stadium.

Senior Raghav Thapa scored what turned out to be the lone goal of the game in the 22nd minute on a pass from junior Dane Yarwood and senior Zack Collins stopped seven shots in goal as the Cougars (7-7-2) earned revenge for a 1-0 loss to the Jaguars in the season opener

Cherokee Trail faces a tall task in the second round, as it moves on to face undefeated and top-seeded Denver East, which downed No. 32 Monarch 4-1.

The Cougars were among Aurora’s four winners in the opening round of the playoffs, joining seventh-seeded Grandview (9-0 over Fruita Monument), No. 11 Rangeview (5-1 over Greeley West) and No. 15 Regis Jesuit (4-3 over Vista Ridge).

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

(17) CHEROKEE TRAIL, (16) ROCK CANYON 0

Score by halves:

Cherokee Trail 1 0 — 1

Rock Canyon 0 0 — 0

Cherokee Trail goal: Raghav Thapa. Cherokee Trail assist: Dane Yarwood. Cherokee Trail saves: Zack Collins (7 shots on goal-7 saves)