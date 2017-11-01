Boys Soccer: Aurora’s 5A second round playoff matchups at a glance

Regis Jesuit senior Cole Blake (16) shields Pine Creek’s Jon Schroeder (10) from the ball during the second half of the Raiders’ 1-0 overtime win over the visiting Eagles in a Class 5A boys soccer first round state playoff game on Oct. 26, 2017, at Lou Kellogg Stadium. Regis Jesuit, seeded No. 12, advanced to a second round matchup against No. 5 Grandview at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at Legacy Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A brief look at both of the second round games involving Aurora teams in the 2017 Class 5A boys state soccer playoffs on Nov. 1, 2017:

NO. 12 REGIS JESUIT VS. NO. 5 GRANDVIEW

6 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Breakdown: Grandview and Regis Jesuit face off on the pitch for the first time in at least a decade. Both teams won league championship this season (Raiders — Continental League, Wolves — Centennial League)…Regis Jesuit: The 12th-seeded Raiders (12-3-1) moved into the second round of the 5A playoffs for the second straight season with a 1-0 victory over 21st-seeded Pine Creek on Oct. 26 at Lou Kellogg Stadium. Coach Rick Wolf’s team had its chances in the first half to go in front, including a penalty kick try by senior Dean Maloney that was turned aside by the Eagles’ keeper, but had to go to extra time instead. Maloney, who scored the game-winning goal in Regis Jesuit’s Continental League-clinching win over Chaparral in the regular season finale, converted a pass from sophomore Nick Dermer into the golden goal midway through the first overtime period. In the nets, senior keeper Zach Robertson recorded his third shutout in the last four games. Senior Colin Giardino leads the team with nine goals, while senior Grayson Lombardo has eight and senior Cole Blake has six….Grandview: The fifth-seeded Wolves (14-2) extended their 13th trip to the postseason in 14 seasons with a 1-0 victory over No. 27 Fruita Monument, which put up a much greater fight than the previous season when Grandview won a 9-0 meeting in the same round. Senior Logan Moore tallied the only goal of the game for the Wolves on a pass from senior Joshua Pyle near the end of the first half and senior keeper Eddie St. Martin and the team’s “No Fly Zone” defense recorded its fourth straight shutout to advance. It was the ninth shutout of the season for St. Martin, had to make only one save. For the season, junior Angelo Mujica is the team leader with 13 goals scored, followed closely by junior Jaime Luna, while senior Raymond Jackson and junior Ian Oltman each have dished out seven assists…Winner gets: The Regis Jesuit-Grandview winner moves into a Nov. 6 quarterfinal matchup against the winner of the game between No. 4 Boulder and No. 13 Fairview. The Raiders or Wolves would be the home team with a win by the Knights, while a Panthers victory sends the Aurora teams on the road to Recht Field.

NO. 11 RANGEVIEW VS. NO. 6 HINKLEY

6 p.m. at Aurora Public Schools Stadium

Breakdown: The longstanding series between Aurora Public Schools rivals Hinkley and Rangeview continues and this time takes place on a very rare occasion in the postseason. The Thunderbirds are in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, while the Raiders have been to the postseason for 13 straight seasons. The teams played to a 1-1 double-overtime tie on Sept. 26 with junior Alexis Flores scoring for Rangeview and senior Anandro Sinaga for Hinkley…Rangeview: The 11th-seeded Raiders (12-3-1) made it into the second round of the playoffs for the ninth time in the past 10 years with a 2-1 victory in a physical matchup with 22nd-seeded Cherokee Trail on Oct. 26 in the only first round game that pitted two Aurora teams against each other. Coach Vic Strouse’s Rangeview team got on the scoreboard first with the first goal of the season from senior Carlos Castellanos, only to see the game equalized midway through the season half. Flores, the team’s leading scorer, notched his 22nd goal of the season shortly after it was tied up and the Raiders held off the Cougars on a windy, snowy pitch to move on. Senior Luis Cervantes assisted on both goals for Rangeview and leads the team with 15 for the season, while sophomore Rashid Seidu-Aroza has 17 goals on the season….Hinkley: The sixth-seeded Thunderbirds (14-1-1) looked at home in a 3-1 win over No. 27 Rocky Mountain on Oct. 26 at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, their first postseason appearance since 2013. First-year head coach Marcos Madera saw his team take the lead on senior Enock Kenge’s goal in the opening half, then got two more from seniors Luis Miranda and Sinaga in the second half. Senior keeper Alexis Acevedo stopped six of the seven shots against him for the Thunderbirds. Hinkley’s offense has been incredibly diverse this season with 11 goal scorers and 12 players with at least an assist. Sinaga’s goal boosted his team-leading total to 19 on the season, while senior Jose Sagarnaga leads with five assists. Acevedo has yielded just five goals this season…Winner gets: The Rangeview-Hinkley winner moves into a Nov. 6 quarterfinal matchup against the winner of the second round game between No. 3 Fort Collins and No. 17 Castle View. The Raiders or Thunderbirds would be the home team with a win by the SaberCats, while a Lambkins’ victory sends the Aurora teams on the road to Fossil Ridge High School.