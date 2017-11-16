Boys Soccer: 2017 All-EMAC teams

Hinkley striker Anandro Sinaga racked up 19 goals in the 2017 prep boys soccer team and was one of a large group of Thunderbirds to earn All-East Metro Athletic Conference accolades. Sinaga was the conference’s player of the year and the coach of the year award went to Marcos Madera, both of league champion Hinkley. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City selections (Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) and others on the All-East Metro Athletic Conference teams for the 2017 boys soccer season:

2017 ALL-EAST METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Carlos Alvarez (D), sr., Jose Mejia (F), fr. and Saugut Rai (M), jr., Aurora Central; Saul Aguilar (M), sr., Josh Guzman (F), jr. and Joey Patterson (D), sr., Gateway; Alexis Acevedo (GK), sr., Daniel Gonzalez (M), sr., Naane Rooble (M), sr., Jose Sagarnaga (D), sr., Oscar Sarabia (D), sr. and Anandro Sinaga (F), sr., Hinkley; Luis Cervantes (F), sr., Juan Chavez (M), sr., Alexis Flores (F), jr., Ulises Gallegos-Segovia (M), sr., Cristofer Reza (D), sr. and Langston Smith (D), sr., Rangeview

Other selections: Guilherme Caldas (F), sr. and Miguel Camorlinga Juarez (M), jr., Prairie View; Jesus Hernandez (D), soph., Westminster

Player of the Year: Anandro Sinaga, Hinkley. Coach of the Year: Marcos Madera, Hinkley

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Jose Bucio (F), fr., Saul Castellano (D), soph. and Javier Garcia Jr. (M), soph., Aurora Central; Jose Calzada Sanchez (D), sr., Juan Simental (M), sr. and Erick Torres (GK), sr., Gateway; Augustin Devora (F), sr., Angel Heredia (M), sr., Enock Kenge (F), sr., Jose Mazaba (F), sr., Luis Miranda (M), sr., Andres Ortiz (D), sr. and Carlos Vega (D), sr., Hinkley; Carlos Castellanos (D), sr., Jason Chavez (M), jr. and Rashid Seidu-Aroza (F), soph., Rangeview; Steven Cano (D), sr., Hunter Carroll (F), jr., Irvin Carreon (M), soph., Noah Karwacki (D), jr., Christian Magana (F), jr. and Christian Quinonez (M), sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Sebastian Chaparro-Sanchez (M), sr. and Eric Martin (D), sr., Brighton; Nelson Garcia (M), jr., Jarred Gonzales-Aguilar (F), jr., Legend Jones (D), sr., Edward Sifuentes Jr. (F), jr. and Kenneth Velez-Martinon (D), jr., Northglenn; Brandon Dale (F), jr., Seth Egan (D), sr., Angel Ortiz Chavez (D), jr., Gilberto Payan (M), jr., Jonathan Townsend (D), sr. and Brian Venzor (D), soph., Prairie View; Josue Bejarano (D), sr. and Pedro Torres-Castillo (D), jr., Thornton; Oscar Lopez (F), sr. and Elmer Valdez (M), soph., Westminster