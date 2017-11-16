Boys Soccer: 2017 All-EMAC teams

AURORA | City selections (Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) and others on the All-East Metro Athletic Conference teams for the 2017 boys soccer season:
2017 ALL-EAST METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Aurora selections: Carlos Alvarez (D), sr., Jose Mejia (F), fr. and Saugut Rai (M), jr., Aurora Central; Saul Aguilar (M), sr., Josh Guzman (F), jr. and Joey Patterson (D), sr., Gateway; Alexis Acevedo (GK), sr., Daniel Gonzalez (M), sr., Naane Rooble (M), sr., Jose Sagarnaga (D), sr., Oscar Sarabia (D), sr. and Anandro Sinaga (F), sr., Hinkley; Luis Cervantes (F), sr., Juan Chavez (M), sr., Alexis Flores (F), jr., Ulises Gallegos-Segovia (M), sr., Cristofer Reza (D), sr. and Langston Smith (D), sr., Rangeview
Other selections: Guilherme Caldas (F), sr. and Miguel Camorlinga Juarez (M), jr., Prairie View; Jesus Hernandez (D), soph., Westminster
Player of the Year: Anandro Sinaga, Hinkley. Coach of the Year: Marcos Madera, Hinkley
SECOND TEAM
Aurora selections: Jose Bucio (F), fr., Saul Castellano (D), soph. and Javier Garcia Jr. (M), soph., Aurora Central; Jose Calzada Sanchez (D), sr., Juan Simental (M), sr. and Erick Torres (GK), sr., Gateway; Augustin Devora (F), sr., Angel Heredia (M), sr., Enock Kenge (F), sr., Jose Mazaba (F), sr., Luis Miranda (M), sr., Andres Ortiz (D), sr. and Carlos Vega (D), sr., Hinkley; Carlos Castellanos (D), sr., Jason Chavez (M), jr. and Rashid Seidu-Aroza (F), soph., Rangeview; Steven Cano (D), sr., Hunter Carroll (F), jr., Irvin Carreon (M), soph., Noah Karwacki (D), jr., Christian Magana (F), jr. and Christian Quinonez (M), sr., Vista PEAK
Other selections: Sebastian Chaparro-Sanchez (M), sr. and Eric Martin (D), sr., Brighton; Nelson Garcia (M), jr., Jarred Gonzales-Aguilar (F), jr., Legend Jones (D), sr., Edward Sifuentes Jr. (F), jr. and Kenneth Velez-Martinon (D), jr., Northglenn; Brandon Dale (F), jr., Seth Egan (D), sr., Angel Ortiz Chavez (D), jr., Gilberto Payan (M), jr., Jonathan Townsend (D), sr. and Brian Venzor (D), soph., Prairie View; Josue Bejarano (D), sr. and Pedro Torres-Castillo (D), jr., Thornton; Oscar Lopez (F), sr. and Elmer Valdez (M), soph., Westminster