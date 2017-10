Boys Soccer: 2017 Class 5A state playoff bracket, schedule

The Rangeview and Eaglecrest boys soccer teams enter the 2017 Class 5A boys state soccer playoffs as the Nos. 11 and 31 seeds, respectively. Eight local teams made the 32-team 5A playoff field announced on Sunday by the Colorado High School Activities Association. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Bracket and schedule for the 2017 Class 5A boys state soccer tournament as released on Oct. 22, 2017, by the Colorado High School Activities Association. First round times, locations, TBA. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2017 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE SOCCER PLAYOFFS

QUADRANT 1

First round (Oct. 26)

Game 1: No. 32 Arvada West (10-5) at No. 1 Denver East (14-1)

Game 2: No. 17 Legend (10-4-1) at No. 16 Fossil Ridge (8-5-1)



Game 3: No. 25 Greeley West (7-7-1) at No. 8 Grand Junction (12-2-1)

Game 4: No. 24 Monarch (8-6-1) at No. 9 Arapahoe (12-2-1)

Second round (Nov. 1, higher seed host)

Game 17: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 18: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Quarterfinals (Nov. 4, higher seed hosts)

Game 25: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner

QUADRANT 2

First round (Oct. 26)

Game 5: No. 28 Fruita Monument (7-8) at NO. 5 GRANDVIEW (13-2)

Game 6: No. 21 Pine Creek (7-6-2) at NO. 12 REGIS JESUIT (11-3-1)



Game 7: No. 29 Ralston Valley (8-7) at No. 4 Boulder (13-1-1)

Game 8: No. 20 Lakewood (10-4-1) at No. 13 Fairview (10-5)

Second round (Nov. 1, higher seed host)

Game 19: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 20: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Quarterfinal (Nov. 4, higher seed host)

Game 26: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner

QUADRANT 3

First round (Oct. 26)

Game 9: NO. 30 GATEWAY (8-4-3) at No. 3 Fort Collins (13-1-1)

Game 10: No. 19 Castle View (10-4-1) at No. 14 Rampart (11-4)

Game 11: No. 27 Rocky Mountain (6-9) at NO. 6 HINKLEY (13-1-1)

Game 12: NO. 22 CHEROKEE TRAIL (6-8-1) at NO. 11 RANGEVIEW (11-3-1)



Second round (Nov. 1, higher seed host)

Game 21: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 22: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

Quarterfinal (Nov. 4, higher seed host)

Game 27: Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner

QUADRANT 4

First round (Oct. 26)

Game 13: No. 26 Rock Canyon (7-5-3) at No. 7 Broomfield (12-2-1)



Game 14: No. 23 Liberty (9-5-1) at No. 10 Cherry Creek (9-6)

Game 15: NO. 31 EAGLECREST (8-7) at No. 2 Far Northeast Warriors (11-2-2)

Game 16: NO. 18 AURORA CENTRAL (10-5) at No. 15 Legacy (10-4-1)



Second round (Nov. 1, higher seed host)

Game 23: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner

Game 24: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner

Quarterfinal (Nov. 4, higher seed host)

Game 28: Game 23 winner vs. Game 24 winner

SEMIFINALS (Nov. 8)

Game 29: Game 25 winner vs. Game 26 winner

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP (Nov. 11)

Game 31: Game 29 winner vs. Game 30 winner