Boys Soccer: 2016 All-EMAC teams

Aurora Central senior midfielder Jesus Dorado (9) was voted the East Metro Athletic Conference Player of the Year by coaches for the 2016 boys soccer season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City selections (Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) and others on the All-East Metro Athletic Conference teams for the 2016 boys soccer season:

2016 ALL-EAST METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

Rangeview senior Joey Carlson tied for second on his team in goals scored with nine during the 2016 boys soccer season and made the All-EMAC first team. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Carlos Alvarez, jr. (D), Christopher Carrillo, jr. (D), Ulises Cosme, sr. (GK), Jesus Dorado, sr. (M) and Alexis Zavala, sr. (F), Aurora Central; Daniel Mejia Mendoza, sr. (D), Joey Patterson, jr. (D), Juan Simental, jr. (M) and Miguel Zambrano, sr. (F), Gateway; Juan Chavez (M), jr., Juanito Helguera Lopez, sr. (GK), Joey Carlson, sr. (F) and Rudy Ovale, sr. (D), Rangeview; Nathan Admassu, jr. (F) and Amani Hawazi, jr. (M), Vista PEAK

Vista PEAK junior Nathan Admassu earned his way onto the All-EMAC first team for the 2016 boys soccer season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Other selections: Oscar Hernandez, sr. (D), Elvis Mena, jr. (F) and Jonathan Ordaz, sr. (M), Adams City; Andree Carlin, sr. (F) and Kenneth Martinon, soph. (D), Northglenn; Nick Maldonado, sr. (M), Prairie View; Nate Harris, sr. (D) and Edgar Sepulveda, sr. (M), Westminster

Player of the Year: Jesus Dorado, Aurora Central. Coach of the Year: Vic Strouse, Rangeview

Gateway junior midfielder Juan Simental led the Olys with six assists on his way to All-EMAC first team honors for the 2016 boys soccer season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Saul Castellano, fr. (D), Thang Mana, sr. (M) and Eduardo Torres, jr. (M), Aurora Central; Pascual Lozoya Diaz, sr. (D), Coby Zazueta Osorio, jr. (M) and Erick Torres, jr. (GK), Gateway; Luis Cervantes (F), jr., Jason Chinyere (D), sr., Orlin Euceda, sr. (M), Jalen Sanchez (F), sr. and Alex Tellez, sr. (D), Rangeview; Steven Cano, jr. (D) and Luis Valerio, sr. (M), Vista PEAK

Other selections: Francisco Cigarroa, soph. (M) and Uriel Fraire, sr. (F), Adams City; Sebastian Chaparro-Sanchez, jr. (M) and Andrew Sorenson, sr. (GK), Brighton; Jarred Gonzales-Aguilar, soph. (F) and Jose Daniel Martinez, soph. (M), Northglenn; Kory Leon, jr. (D) and Wesley Shade, sr. (F), Prairie View; Matt Harris, sr. (F), Isaac Macias, jr. (M) and Emerson Robles, fr. (D), Westminster