Boys Soccer: 2016 All-EMAC teams

AURORA | City selections (Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) and others on the All-East Metro Athletic Conference teams for the 2016 boys soccer season:
2016 ALL-EAST METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Aurora selections: Carlos Alvarez, jr. (D), Christopher Carrillo, jr. (D), Ulises Cosme, sr. (GK), Jesus Dorado, sr. (M) and Alexis Zavala, sr. (F), Aurora Central; Daniel Mejia Mendoza, sr. (D), Joey Patterson, jr. (D), Juan Simental, jr. (M) and Miguel Zambrano, sr. (F), Gateway; Juan Chavez (M), jr., Juanito Helguera Lopez, sr. (GK), Joey Carlson, sr. (F) and Rudy Ovale, sr. (D), Rangeview; Nathan Admassu, jr. (F) and Amani Hawazi, jr. (M), Vista PEAK
Other selections: Oscar Hernandez, sr. (D), Elvis Mena, jr. (F) and Jonathan Ordaz, sr. (M), Adams City; Andree Carlin, sr. (F) and Kenneth Martinon, soph. (D), Northglenn; Nick Maldonado, sr. (M), Prairie View; Nate Harris, sr. (D) and Edgar Sepulveda, sr. (M), Westminster
Player of the Year: Jesus Dorado, Aurora Central. Coach of the Year: Vic Strouse, Rangeview
SECOND TEAM
Aurora selections: Saul Castellano, fr. (D), Thang Mana, sr. (M) and Eduardo Torres, jr. (M), Aurora Central; Pascual Lozoya Diaz, sr. (D), Coby Zazueta Osorio, jr. (M) and Erick Torres, jr. (GK), Gateway; Luis Cervantes (F), jr., Jason Chinyere (D), sr., Orlin Euceda, sr. (M), Jalen Sanchez (F), sr. and Alex Tellez, sr. (D), Rangeview; Steven Cano, jr. (D) and Luis Valerio, sr. (M), Vista PEAK
Other selections: Francisco Cigarroa, soph. (M) and Uriel Fraire, sr. (F), Adams City; Sebastian Chaparro-Sanchez, jr. (M) and Andrew Sorenson, sr. (GK), Brighton; Jarred Gonzales-Aguilar, soph. (F) and Jose Daniel Martinez, soph. (M), Northglenn; Kory Leon, jr. (D) and Wesley Shade, sr. (F), Prairie View; Matt Harris, sr. (F), Isaac Macias, jr. (M) and Emerson Robles, fr. (D), Westminster