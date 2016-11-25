Boys Soccer: 2016 All-Continental League teams

Regis Jesuit junior midfielder Cole Blake (16) played his way onto the All-Continental League first team for the 2016 boys soccer season. Blake is one of three Raiders to earn all-league first team honors as selected by league coaches. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City selections (Regis Jesuit) and others on the All-Continental League teams for the 2016 boys soccer season:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2016 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

Regis Jesuit junior goalkeeper Zach Robertson earned All-Continental League first team honors for the 2016 boys soccer season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Cole Blake (M), jr., Zach Robertson (GK), jr. and Patrick Selner (D), sr., Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Braden Bloom (M), sr., Justin Howe (D), jr. and Evan Stockmoe (D), sr., Castle View; Evan Olson (D), soph. and Stefan Stroessner (F), sr., Chaparral; Thomas Hoy (GK), soph., Douglas County; Shayan Mehrani (M), sr. and Jack Schulze (GK), sr., Heritage; Brian Lutz (D), soph. and Juan Vargus (M), sr., Highlands Ranch; Samuel Gardner (M), jr., Keegan Palmore (D), jr. and Chace Trevino (M), sr., Legend; Mark Beaudreau, sr., Nolan Gao, sr., Chase Pacheco, sr. and Christopher Reicher, sr., Mountain Vista; Parker Klein (M), sr., Jaiden Machuca (D), sr. and Joe Maxey (D), sr., Ponderosa; Matt Benke, sr., Casper Christiensen, sr., Tanner Lyle, sr., Aaron Makikali, sr. and Jason Olcott, sr., Rock Canyon; Chris Hood (M), jr. and Jackson Myers (D), sr., ThunderRidge;

Player(s) of the Year: Parker Klein, Ponderosa & Jack Schulze, Heritage. Coach of the Year: Mark Burfiend, Castle View. Co-league champions: Rock Canyon & Mountain Vista. Sportsmanship: Douglas County

Regis Jesuit senior defender Patrick Selner, right, helped the Raiders limit their 17 opponents to a combined 24 goals and earned a spot on the All-Continental League first team for the 2016 boys soccer season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Colin Giardino (F), jr. and Mateo Grajales (F), sr., Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Kolbin Dahley (M), sr. and Dillon O’Connor (F), jr., Castle View; Daniel Kunkel (D), sr. and TJ Smith (GK), sr., Chaparral; Ike Haugen (M), sr. and Noah Johnson (D), soph., Douglas County; Clint Hemphill (D), sr. and Adam McDaniel (D), jr., Heritage; Chase Goldsberry (D), jr. and Devin Sharpe (GK), jr., Highlands Ranch; Azur Ewari (F), sr. and Larry Kruger (M), jr., Legend; Jake Edmund, jr., Cole Prins, sr. and Brady Stevens, jr., Mountain Vista; Jacob Cade (M), sr. and Slade Walker (F), jr., Ponderosa; Sean Nassath, sr., Justin Olcott, soph. and Blake Titensor, sr., Rock Canyon; Ethan Anderson (M), jr. and Chase Rojas (D), jr., ThunderRidge

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selection: Ben Cavarra (D), soph., Regis Jesuit