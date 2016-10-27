Boys Soccer: 2016 Class 5A state playoff scoreboard, schedule

By COURTNEY OAKES, Sports Editor

Cherokee Trail senior Jordan Rebik (2) clears a ball as two Rock Canyon players close in during the second half of the 17th-seeded Cougars’ 1-0 win over the 16th-seeded Jaguars in a 2016 Class 5A boys state soccer first round playoff game on Oct. 27, 2016, at EchoPark Stadium in Parker. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2016 Class 5A boys state soccer tournament, which began on Oct. 27, 2016. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2016 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE SOCCER PLAYOFFS

QUADRANT 1

Second round (Nov. 2, higher seed host)

Game 17: NO. 17 CHEROKEE TRAIL (7-7-2) at No. 1 Denver East (16-0)

Game 18: No. 9 Pine Creek (11-5) at No. 8 Fort Collins (10-3-3)

Quarterfinals (Nov. 5, higher seed hosts)

Game 25: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner

First round (Oct. 27)

Game 1: No. 1 Denver East 4, No. 32 Monarch 1

Game 2: NO. 17 CHEROKEE TRAIL 1, No. 16 Rock Canyon 0

Game 3: No. 8 Fort Collins 0, No. 25 Lakewood 0 (Fort Collins wins 4-3 on PKs)

Game 4: No. 9 Pine Creek 3, No. 24 Grand Junction 2

QUADRANT 2

Second round (Nov. 2, higher seed host)

Game 19: No. 21 Horizon (9-6-1) at No. 5 Fairview (13-3)

Game 20: No. 13 Legacy (11-4-1) at No. 4 Broomfield (13-2-1)

Quarterfinal (Nov. 5, higher seed host)

Game 26: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner

First round (Oct. 27)

Game 5: No. 5 Fairview 3, No. 28 Far Northeast Warriors 2

Game 6: No. 21 Horizon 3, No. 12 Ralston Valley 1

Game 7:No. 4 Broomfield 2, N0. 29 GATEWAY 1

Game 8: No. 13 Legacy 4, No. 20 Arvada West 0

QUADRANT 3

Second round (Nov. 2, higher seed host)

Game 21: No. 30 Fossil Ridge (6-9) at No. 14 Lincoln (12-4)

Game 22: NO. 11 RANGEVIEW (13-2-1) at No. 6 Arapahoe (12-4)

Quarterfinal (Nov. 5, higher seed host)

Game 27: Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner

First round (Oct. 27)

Game 9: No. 30 Fossil Ridge 2, No. 3 Cherry Creek 1

Game 10: No. 14 Lincoln 2, No. 19 Castle View 2 (Lincoln wins 8-6 on PKs)

Game 11: No. 6 Arapahoe 3, NO. 27 AURORA CENTRAL 1

Game 12: NO. 11 RANGEVIEW 5, No. 22 Greeley West 1



QUADRANT 4

Second round (Nov. 2, higher seed host)

Game 23: No. 23 Bear Creek (11-5) at NO. 7 GRANDVIEW (12-2-2)

Game 24: NO. 15 REGIS JESUIT (10-5-1) at No. 2 Boulder (16-0)

Quarterfinal (Nov. 5, higher seed host)

Game 28: Game 23 winner vs. Game 24 winner

First round (Oct. 27)

Game 13: NO. 7 GRANDVIEW 9, No. 26 Fruita Monument 0



Game 14: No. 23 Bear Creek 1, No. 10 Mountain Vista 0

Game 15: No. 2 Boulder 8, No. 31 Rampart 1

Game 16: NO. 15 REGIS JESUIT 4, No. 18 Vista Ridge 3



SEMIFINALS (Nov. 9)

Game 29: Game 25 winner vs. Game 26 winner

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP (Nov. 12)

Game 31: Game 29 winner vs. Game 30 winner