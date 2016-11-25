Boys Soccer: 2016 All-Centennial League teams

Eaglecrest senior goalkeeper Davis Wheeler made a variety of spectacular saves during the 2016 boys soccer season on his way to earning All-Centennial League first team honors from league coaches. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | City selections (Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill) and other selections on the All-Centennial League teams for the 2016 boys soccer season:

2016 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Raghav Thapa, sr., Cherokee Trail; Yuriy Hrybovych, sr. (M) and Davis Wheeler, sr. (GK), Eaglecrest; Joseph George, jr. (D) and Alex Ruiz, sr. (M), Grandview; Paulison Fasu, sr., (F), Overland; Jacob Roldan, sr. (M), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Evan Bunch, sr., (D), Ethan Fahn, sr. (F) and Danny Trawick, sr., (M), Arapahoe; Josh Alpert, sr. (M), Sam Hallam, soph., (D), Cesar Martinez, soph. (M) and Jacob Wood, jr., (M), Cherry Creek; Cody Brazelton, sr. (F) and Michael Jimenez, jr., (M), Mullen

Player of the Year: Evan Bunch, Arapahoe.

Coach of the Year: Chelo Curi, Cherry Creek

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Ben Garcia Hernandez, soph., Christian Perez, sr. and Diego Ramos, jr., Cherokee Trail; Carlos Diaz, sr. (M), Sammy Eskariyat, jr. (F) and Junior Sewell, jr. (M), Eaglecrest; Raymond Jackson, soph. (F), Josh Pyle, jr. (D) and Tyler Pak, sr. (M), Grandview; Sajjad Alfatlawi, sr. (D) and Matthew Stravato, sr. (M), Overland; Pedro Navarette (GK), sr. and Michael Payne, sr. (D), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Noah Anthony, jr., (M), JJ Carl, sr., (M), Mason Gueller, sr. (M) and Chris Grauberger, jr., (F), Arapahoe; Peter McHugh, jr. (M) and Damian Michalec, sr., (F), Cherry Creek; Mack Gabrielson, sr. (M), Andrew Seaman, jr. (F) and Stephen Wickwire, sr. (M), Mullen