Golf: Bryant, Murray in very familiar roles with Colorado’s Junior America’s Cup teams

Recent Regis Jesuit grad Jaclyn Murray has been selected to represent Colorado for a third time at the Girls’ Junior America’s Cup golf tournament. Murray is part of the state’s four-player team headed to this year’s Girls’ JAC, scheduled for Aug. 1-3 at Reflection Bay Golf Club near Las Vegas. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

For the third time, Eaglecrest senior-to-be Davis Bryant and recent Regis Jesuit grad Jaclyn Murray will represent Colorado prep golf on the largest stage.

The Junior Golf Alliance of Colorado recently made known its selections for the four-player boys and girls teams for the upcoming competitions against teams from all over the Western United States, with Bryant and Murray among the most veteran of the picks.

Murray is part of Colorado’s four-player team at the Girls’ Junior Americas Cup due to a new rule allowing players to compete who have yet to turn 19-years-old and who have not competed in college.

Murray, 18, joins Charlotte Hillary, Lauren Lehigh and Hailey Schalk representing the state in the Aug. 1-3 tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club just outside of Las Vegas. She is set to play college golf at the University of Colorado.

Eaglecrest senior-to-be Davis Bryant has helped Colorado finish third and seventh in the past two Junior America’s Cup tournaments. The 2017 tournament is July 25-27 at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Last season, Murray shot rounds of 80, 73 and 80 to tie for 23rd as Colorado tied for eighth as a team in play at Del Rio Country Club in Oak Bluff, California. Grandview junior-to-be and 2017 Class 5A state champion Amy Chitkoksoong played for the state team as well. In 2014, Murray and the Colorado team finished 14th in the tournament played at Walla Walla Country Club in Washington.

Before this year’s Girls’ JAC, Murray played in the U.S. Girls’ Junior July 24-25 at Boone Valley Golf Club in Augusta, Missouri. Hillary also made that tournament.

Colorado’s boys Junior America’s Cup team has had significant success in recent years and Bryant has played a big part in that.

Bryant tied for 49th individually in 2015 when the Colorado team finished third in the 18-team field that competed at Pine Canyon Golf Club in Flagstaff, Arizona, while he placed 21st last year at Guadalajara Golf Club as the state team came in seventh.

Longmont’s Jackson Solem is part of Colorado’s team for a third time as well, while Regis Jesuit senior-to-be Cal McCoy and Dillon Stewart of Fort Collins round out Colorado’s contingent for the Junior America’s Cup, set for July 25-27 at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington.

Regis Jesuit senior-to-be Cal McCoy is set to play for Colorado in the Junior America’s Cup for the first time in 2017. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

McCoy — who helped Regis Jesuit win last season’s Class 5A state championship — will make his first appearance representing Colorado.

Bryant has an 8:20 a.m. PT tee time in the first round, while McCoy begins at 8:50 a.m. PT

The Junior America’s Cup is the second stop in a busy summer stretch for Bryant, who just finished play at the U.S. Junior Am. He made the cut after two rounds of stroke play at Flint Hills National Golf Club in Andover, Kansas, before he lost in 21 holes in the first round of match play.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

COLORADO JUNIOR AMERICA’S CUP TEAMS

Boys: DAVIS BRYANT, CAL MCCOY, Jackson Solem, Dillon Stewart

Girls: Charlotte Hillary, Lauren Lehigh, JACLYN MURRAY, Hailey Schalk