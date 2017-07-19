Golf: Bryant makes cut at US Junior Am, heads into stroke play portion

ANDOVER, KANSAS | Eaglecrest senior-to-be Davis Bryant kept his trip to the U.S. Junior Amateur alive by making the cut at the prestigious 70-year-old tournament Tuesday.

In the second of two rounds of stroke play at Flint Hills National Golf Club, Bryant carded a 3-over-par 74 to give him a two-day total of 145 and put him in a tie for 47th place overall.

The top 64 players advanced to the match play portion of the tournament, which begins at 8 a.m. CT Wednesday. Bryant is pared with Republic of Korea’s Won Jun Lue, who tied for 17th in stroke play with a two-round total of 2-under-par 140, with a match set for 8:30 a.m.

Another Colorado golfer, Jackson Solem of Longmont, also made it into match play as he finished a stroke ahead of Bryant in a tie for 39th. Solem shot a 2-under 69 in the second round.

Bryant has made it a step further than he did in his previous trip to the U.S. Junior Am in 2015, when he missed the cut by 11 strokes in play at Colleton River Plantation Club in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Bryant admittedly hasn’t played a lot of match play before, which is not the case for his opponent, Lue, who made the semifinals of match play in that same 2015 U.S. Junior Am and lost in the quarterfinals of the 2016 tournament.

2017 U.S. JUNIOR AM GOLF (COLORADO RESULTS)

Stroke play (July 17-18)

T39. Jackson Solem (Silver Creek/Longmont) 75-69 — 144

T47. DAVIS BRYANT (EAGLECREST/AURORA) 71-74 — 145

Match play (July 19)

DAVIS BRYANT (EAGLECREST/AURORA) vs. Won Jun Lee (Republic of Korea), 8:30 a.m. CT

Jackson Solem (Silver Creek/Longmont) vs. Jackson Suber, 10:30 a.m. CT