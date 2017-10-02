Boys Golf: Regis Jesuit in team lead by four strokes after one day of 5A state tournament

Bundled up Eaglecrest senior Davis Bryant makes a nice chip onto the green to set up a par putt on Hole No. 9 during the first round of the 2017 Class 5A boys state golf tournament on Oct. 2, 2017, at CommonGround G.C. in Aurora. Bryant finished with a 1-under-par 70 to enter Tuesday’s final round down by a stroke on the individual leaderboard. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | On a chilly day totally unlike any other during the fall boys golf season, Aurora players fared remarkably well Monday in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament at CommonGround G.C.

Eaglecrest senior Davis Bryant and Regis Jesuit senior Cal McCoy — both league and regional champions — each finished at 1-under-par 70 on the opening day and will open Tuesday’s second round a stroke behind leader Dillon Stewart of Fossil Ridge on the individual leaderboard.

In its quest for a 5A state championship three-peat, Regis Jesuit enters the final day with a four-stroke lead over Cherry Creek after registering a plus-4 team score on the opening day. In support of McCoy, senior Cameron Kirke finished at even par and senior Drew Anderson carded a 5-over 76.

Junior Walker Fuller’s plus-7 78 rounded out the Raiders’ scores on the first day.

Smoky Hill junior Chris Kennedy played steady in tough conditions as one of the opening groups with a 2-over 73 that has him tied for 13th individually, while Cherokee Trail sophomore Beam Boonta made a strong state debut with a plus-3 74.

4A: Feeling the effects of the cold weather as he continues to heal from a bad dirt bike crash in the summer, Vista PEAK junior Sha Jefferson had a difficult opening round at Raccoon Creek G.C. in Littleton.

Jefferson was just 5-over-par after five holes, but finished at plus-62.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2017 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT

Oct. 2 (1st round)

Team scores (par 213): 1. REGIS JESUIT 217; 2. Cherry Creek 221; 3. Fossil Ridge 222; 4. ThunderRidge 224; T5. Fairview 226; T5. Grand Junction 226; T7. Denver East 228; T7. Arapahoe 228; 9. Heritage 229; 10. Highlands Ranch 232; 11. Rock Canyon 236; 12. Monarch 243; 13. Fruita Monument 244; 14. Legacy 250

Top 10 individuals (par 71): 1. Dillon Stewart (Fossil Ridge) 69; T2. DAVIS BRYANT (EAGLECREST) 70; T2. CAL MCCOY (REGIS JESUIT) 70; T2. Canon Olkowski (Grand Junction) 70; T5. CAMERON KIRKE (REGIS JESUIT) 71; T5. Sam Blackwood (Heritage) 71; T5. Carter Kovarik (Cherry Creek) 71; T5. Evan Kalac (ThunderRidge) 71; T5. Brandon Bervig (Liberty) 71; T10. Tommy Packer (Arapahoe) 72; T10. Connor Jones (Mountain Range) 72; T10. Ryder Heuston (Fairview) 72