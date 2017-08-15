Boys Golf: Regis Jesuit takes tight Continental League win on state course

Regis Jesuit senior Cal McCoy watches his putt on Hole No. 18 climb towards the hole during the second Continental League boys golf tournament of the season on Aug. 14, 2017, at CommonGround Golf Course in Aurora. McCoy shot a 4-under-par 67 for a four-stroke individual win and helped the Raiders take team honors by two shots as well on the course on which the Class 5A state tournament will be played in October. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | In an early look at the course on which the Class 5A state championship is set to be decided, the Regis Jesuit boys golf team hopes its finish Monday at CommonGround G.C. is foreshadowing.

Coach Craig Rogers’ Raiders moved to 2-0 in Continental League play on the young season with a four-player team score of 10-over-par 294 to put them two strokes in front of Highlands Ranch on a course that was in outstanding shape and should be a challenge come the Oct. 2-3 state tournament.

Regis Jesuit senior Cal McCoy continued his hot start to the season with a 4-under-par 67 and put a little more distance between himself and Sam Blackwood of Heritage — who was also second to McCoy in the opening league tournament on Aug. 10 — in the individual league standings.

The Raiders’ Continental League team lead increased to 23 strokes as senior Cameron Kirke posted another strong round in support of McCoy with a 2-over-par 73 that tied him for fourth overall on a tightly-bunched leaderboard.

Senior Drew Anderson and sophomore Bo Wardynski rounded out Regis Jesuit’s scoring with matching 77s.

The third Continental League tournament of the season is Aug. 21 at Lone Tree G.C.

CONTINENTAL LEAGUE BOYS GOLF MEET NO. 2

Aug. 14 at CommonGround G.C.

Team scores (par 284): 1. REGIS JESUIT 294; 2. Highlands Ranch 296; 3. Mountain Vista 304; T4. Heritage 314; T4. Ponderosa 314; T6. Chaparral 316; T6. Rock Canyon 316; T6. ThunderRidge 316; 9. Legend 322; 10. Castle View 325; 11. Douglas County 352

Top 10 individuals (par 71): 1. CAL MCCOY (REGIS JESUIT) 67; 2. Sam Blackwood (Heritage) 71; 3. Brendan Fricke (Highlands Ranch) 72; T4. CAMERON KIRKE (REGIS JESUIT) 73; T4. Chris Dennis (Mountain Vista) 73; T4. Julian Drapela (Mountain Vista) 73; 7. Andrew Davis (Highlands Ranch) 74; T8. Jackson Crist (Highlands Ranch) 75; T8. C. Deneuli (Highlands Ranch) 75; T8. John Fulton (Ponderosa) 75; T8. Jonas Graham (Chaparral) 75; T8. Evan Kalac (ThunderRidge) 75

Team-by-team results (in order of finish)

REGIS JESUIT (294): Cole McCoy 67, Cameron Kirke 73, Drew Anderson 77, Bo Wardynski 77, Jake Pendergast 81; Highlands Ranch (296): Brendan Fricke 72, Andrew Davis 74, Jackson Crist 75, C. Deneuli 75, Tarek Salem 77; Mountain Vista (304): Chris Dennis 73, Julian Drapela 73, Nick Kim 77, Elisandro Aragon 81, Justin Holobaugh 83; Heritage (314): Sam Blackwood 71, Ben Carrington 79, Parker McNitt 79, Cameron Bajaj 85, Drew Downard 87; Ponderosa (314): John Fulton 75, Mac Konrad 77, Garrett Zinn 80, Nick Zinn 82, Kyle Pieters 93; Chaparral (316): Jonas Graham 75, Tyler Mulligan 78, Drew Baller 81, Bryce Howard 82, Jake Schmidt 84; Rock Canyon (316): Kieran McMullen 76, Henry Dunkleburger 78, Jake Daniel 80, Tanner Murphy 82, Nate Lentz 84; ThunderRidge (316): Evan Kal 75, Sam Ostravich 78, Zach Swanson 80, Tom Bonner 83, Tommy Kirelik 84; Legend (322): Jessen Steel 77, Blake Katt 78, Ryan Kennedy 83, Andrew Gardner 84, Matt Gillen 91; Castle View (325): Dillon Baker 76, Reese Taylor 81, Casey Jacobsen 83, Alex Colby 85, Jacob Williams 87; Douglas County (352): Max Beveridge 84, Reggie Williams 88, Ben Horwith 89, Ben DeBenedictis 91, Jake Sonczalla 96;