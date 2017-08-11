Boys Golf: Regis Jesuit posts record-setting win in league opener

Regis Jesuit senior Cal McCoy played well in the team’s two-day tryouts and it carried over to the Continental League opener on Aug. 10, 2017. McCoy — who announced his commitment to the University of Denver after his round — carded a 6-under-par 66 to lead the Raiders to an 18-stroke victory at Deer Creek Golf Club. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

LITTLETON | Veteran Regis Jesuit boys golf coach Craig Rogers has watched his team get off to slow starts in Continental League play frequently in recent seasons.

That was most definitely not the case in Thursday’s league opener at Deer Creek Golf Club.

Led by a 6-under-par performance from senior Cal McCoy — who announced his commitment to the University of Denver shortly after the end of play — the Raiders got off to a fantastic start when they finish a stunning 12-under to finish 18 strokes ahead of Heritage.

Rogers said the performance set the program record for a tournament that counted four scores, topping the previous best of 8-under. Regis Jesuit’s top score counting three scores came with a 9-under in Class 5A regional play a few years ago.

McCoy maintained the momentum he had from two weeks of national play — at the Junior America’s Cup and Junior PGA Championship — and through the Raiders’ two-day tryouts with a sparkling round of 66 that saw him shoot 3-under on the front and back nines. He finished a stroke ahead of Heritage’s Sam Blackwood for individual honors.

Just behind McCoy came senior Drew Anderson, who took the No. 3 spot individually with his 4-under 68, while fellow senior Cameron Kirke checked in with a 70. Bo Wardynski rounded out the scoring with an even-par 72 for the Raiders.

The next Continental League tournament comes Aug. 14 at Aurora’s CommonGround Golf Course, site of the 5A state tournament.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

CONTINENTAL LEAGUE BOYS GOLF TOURNAMENT NO. 1

Aug. 10 at Deer Creek Golf Club

Team scores (par 288): 1. REGIS JESUIT 276; 2. Heritage 294; 3. Highlands Ranch 297; 4. ThunderRidge 300; 5. Mountain Vista 308; 6. Rock Canyon 310; 7. Legend 316; T8. Castle View 324; T8. Chaparral 324; 10. Ponderosa 330; 11. Douglas County 374

Top 10 individuals (par 72): 1. CAL MCCOY (REGIS JESUIT) 66; 2. Sam Blackwood (Heritage) 67; 3. DREW ANDERSON (REGIS JESUIT) 68; 4. Dillon Baker (Castle View) 69; 5. CAMERON KIRKE (REGIS JESUIT) 70; 6. Jackson Crist (Highlands Ranch) 71; T7. BO WARDYNSKI (REGIS JESUIT) 72; T7. Andrew Davis (Highlands Ranch) 72; T7. Sam Ostravich (ThunderRidge) 72; T10. Evan Kalac (ThunderRidge) 73; T10. Tyler Mulligan (Chaparral) 73

Team-by-team results (in order of finish)

REGIS JESUIT (276): Cal McCoy 66, Drew Anderson 68, Cameron Kirke 70, Bo Wardynski 72, Cole McCoy 79, Ronan Hamilton 83, Jake Pendergast 85, Riley Thomson 86; Heritage (294): Sam Blackwood 67, Ben Carrington 75, Parker McNitt 75, Cameron Bajaj 77, Drew Downerd 85, Jordan Phung 91, Tyler Eddy 94, Dom Bonfiglio 98; Highlands Ranch (297): Jackson Crist 71, Andrew Davis 72, Brendan Fricke 76, Tarek Salem 78, Blake Williams 87, Adam Clark DQ; ThunderRidge (300): Sam Ostravich 72, Evan Kalac 73, Zach Swanson 77, Tom Bonner 78, Tommy Kirelik 79, Martin Verden 82, Jacon Whalen 89, Brandon Alvarez 91, Jeffery Duval 94; Mountain Vista (308): Elisandro Aragon 76, Chris Dennis 77, Nick Kim 77, Justin Holobaugh 78, Connor Prins 81; Rock Canyon (310): Kieran McMullen 74, Tanner Murphy 76, Henry Dunkleberg 78, Nate Lentz 79, Justus Novak 79, Nick Fallin 80, Jane Hungenberg 84; Legend (316): Jessen Steel 74, Ryan Kennedy 77, Matt Gillen 82, Andrew Gardner 83, Blake Katt 84, Garrett Dalton 90, Ben Kriech 91, Jacob Addy 98; Castle View (324): Dillon Baker 69, Alex Colby 74, Connor Smith 79, Casey Jacobsen 83, Reese Taylor 84, Jacob Williams 85, Zach Cushman 88, Andrew Wright 94; Chaparral (324): Tyler Mulligan 73, Jonas Graham 79, Drew Baller 83, Jack Schmidt 83, Bryce Howard 83, Philip Walsh 85, Jack Stafford 87, Dylan Vertner 106; Ponderosa (330): Mac Konrad 78, Kyle Pieters 78, John Fulton 85, Garrett Zinn 86, Nick Zinn 89, Mitch Lukes 90, Cooper Hann 95, Ethan Mays 96; Douglas County (374): Jake Sonczalla 90, Max Beverdige 91, Reggie Williams 91, Aidan Bean 102, Nolan Ferguson 105, Brock Harrison 112, McLane Storey 113