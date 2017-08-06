Boys Golf: Practice opens Monday

AURORA | The 2017-18 prep athletic season gets underway with the start of boys golf practices.

With the Colorado High School Athletic Association allowing competition as early as Thursday, boys golf teams in Aurora and around the state can get in some practice rounds or tryouts beginning Monday, weather permitting.

BOYS GOLF

Regis Jesuit is the returning Class 5A state champion, as coach Craig Rogers’ team won its second straight title in play last year at Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction. Seniors Drew Anderson and Cal McCoy are expected back from last season’s 5A title winner.

Aurora’s top individual finisher at the 5A state tournament also returns in Eaglecrest senior Davis Bryant, who just completed a long stretch of play across the country in the final weeks of the summer.

The remainder of the fall prep sports — football, volleyball, boys soccer, softball, cross country, boys tennis, field hockey and gymnastics — begin practice Aug. 14.

