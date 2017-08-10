Boys Golf: Key dates, information for 2017 boys golf season

Drew Anderson returns to Regis Jesuit for his senior season after helping the Raiders win last season’s Class 5A state championship. Anderson tied for sixth in his first 5A state tournament appearance and is one of four returning state qualifiers to Aurora programs in the 2017 boys golf season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Key dates and information for the 2017 boys golf season in Aurora:

2017 AURORA BOYS GOLF KEY DATES, INFORMATION

Key dates: Aug. 7 — Practice begins; Aug. 10 — First tournaments allowed; Sept. 18-22: Regional tournaments; Oct. 2-3: State tournaments (5A, CommonGround G.C.; 4A, Raccoon Creek G.C.; 3A, Indian Peaks)

5A Regionals (based on final league standings — 2 automatic teams, 13 individuals not on a team qualify for state from each regional): WESTERN (Jeffco League host; Sept. 18 at Broadlands) – Centennial Nos. 1 & 5; Continental Nos. 2, 6 & 10; EMAC Nos. 3 & 7; Jeffco Nos. 2 & 7; Colorado Springs Metro No. 1 & 5; Front Range Nos. 3, 7 & 11; SOUTHERN (Colorado Springs Metro League host; Sept. 18, 9 a.m. at Colorado Springs Country Club) — Denver No. 1; Southwestern No. 1; Centennial Nos. 2 & 6; Colorado Springs Metro Nos. 2 & 6; Continental Nos. 3 & 7; EMAC Nos. 4 & 8; Jeffco No. 3; Front Range Nos. 4, 8, 12; CENTRAL (Continental League host; Sept. 18 at Plum Creek) — EMAC Nos. 1, 5 & 9; Front Range Nos. 1 & 5; Denver No. 2; Southwestern No. 2; Centennial Nos. 3 & 7; Colorado Springs Metro Nos. 3 & 7; Continental Nos. 4, 8; Jeffco No. 4; NORTHERN (Front Range League host; Sept. 18, 8:30 a.m. at Coal Creek G.C.): Jeffco Nos. 1 & 5; Continental Nos. 1, 5 & 9; EMAC Nos. 2 & 6; Front Range Nos. 2, 6, 9, 10 & 13; Centennial No. 4; Colorado Springs Metro No. 4; Southwestern 3; 4A REGION 1 (Pueblo Central host, Sept. 18 at Elmwood): Vista PEAK, Discovery Canyon, Falcon, Lewis Palmer, Mesa Ridge, Niwot, Pueblo Centennial, Pueblo Central, Pueblo East, Pueblo South, Pueblo West, Sand Creek, Sierra, Widefield, Woodland Park

Aurora leagues: Centennial League — Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill; Continental League — Regis Jesuit; East Metro Athletic Conference — Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK

Aurora coaches: Aurora Central — Larry Taylor; Cherokee Trail — Jason Leclaire; Eaglecrest — Stan Adams; Gateway — Brian Dossey; Grandview — Will Dodd; Hinkley — Andy Robinson; Overland — Casey Coy; Rangeview — Merlin Johnson; Regis Jesuit — Craig Rogers; Smoky Hill — Jim Riesenman; Vista PEAK — Michael Martikonis

Returning Class 5A state qualifiers: Drew Anderson, Regis Jesuit, sr.; Davis Bryant, Eaglecrest, sr.; Christopher Kennedy, Smoky Hill, jr.; Cal McCoy, Regis Jesuit, sr.

Aurora golfers to watch: Beam Boonta, Cherokee Trail, soph.; Bruce Cooper, Vista PEAK, soph.; Jack Cooper, Grandview, sr.; Walker Fuller, Regis Jesuit, jr.; Landyn Garcia, Eaglecrest, fr.; Charlie Hall, Grandview, sr.; Quezdon Ivey, Vista PEAK, jr.; Sha Jefferson, Vista PEAK, jr.; Cameron Kirke, Regis Jesuit, sr.; Garrison Milton, Gateway, soph.; Jake Pendergast, Regis Jesuit, sr.; Tyler Philipich, Rangeview, jr.; Levi Robinson, Rangeview, sr.; Garrett Schmidt, Eaglecrest, soph.; Tristan Sommers, Rangeview, jr.; Jack Stephenson, Cherokee Trail, sr.; Clay Wamser, Grandview, sr.