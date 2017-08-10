Boys Golf: Key dates, information for 2017 boys golf season

AURORA | Key dates and information for the 2017 boys golf season in Aurora:
Key dates: Aug. 7 — Practice begins; Aug. 10 — First tournaments allowed; Sept. 18-22: Regional tournaments; Oct. 2-3: State tournaments (5A, CommonGround G.C.; 4A, Raccoon Creek G.C.; 3A, Indian Peaks)
5A Regionals (based on final league standings — 2 automatic teams, 13 individuals not on a team qualify for state from each regional): WESTERN (Jeffco League host; Sept. 18 at Broadlands) – Centennial Nos. 1 & 5; Continental Nos. 2, 6 & 10; EMAC Nos. 3 & 7; Jeffco Nos. 2 & 7; Colorado Springs Metro No. 1 & 5; Front Range Nos. 3, 7 & 11; SOUTHERN (Colorado Springs Metro League host; Sept. 18, 9 a.m. at Colorado Springs Country Club) — Denver No. 1; Southwestern No. 1; Centennial Nos. 2 & 6; Colorado Springs Metro Nos. 2 & 6; Continental Nos. 3 & 7; EMAC Nos. 4 & 8; Jeffco No. 3; Front Range Nos. 4, 8, 12; CENTRAL (Continental League host; Sept. 18 at Plum Creek) — EMAC Nos. 1, 5 & 9; Front Range Nos. 1 & 5; Denver No. 2; Southwestern No. 2; Centennial Nos. 3 & 7; Colorado Springs Metro Nos. 3 & 7; Continental Nos. 4, 8; Jeffco No. 4; NORTHERN (Front Range League host; Sept. 18, 8:30 a.m. at Coal Creek G.C.): Jeffco Nos. 1 & 5; Continental Nos. 1, 5 & 9; EMAC Nos. 2 & 6; Front Range Nos. 2, 6, 9, 10 & 13; Centennial No. 4; Colorado Springs Metro No. 4; Southwestern 3; 4A REGION 1 (Pueblo Central host, Sept. 18 at Elmwood): Vista PEAK, Discovery Canyon, Falcon, Lewis Palmer, Mesa Ridge, Niwot, Pueblo Centennial, Pueblo Central, Pueblo East, Pueblo South, Pueblo West, Sand Creek, Sierra, Widefield, Woodland Park
Aurora leagues: Centennial League — Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill; Continental League — Regis Jesuit; East Metro Athletic Conference — Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK
Aurora coaches: Aurora Central — Larry Taylor; Cherokee Trail — Jason Leclaire; Eaglecrest — Stan Adams; Gateway — Brian Dossey; Grandview — Will Dodd; Hinkley — Andy Robinson; Overland — Casey Coy; Rangeview — Merlin Johnson; Regis Jesuit — Craig Rogers; Smoky Hill — Jim Riesenman; Vista PEAK — Michael Martikonis
Returning Class 5A state qualifiers: Drew Anderson, Regis Jesuit, sr.; Davis Bryant, Eaglecrest, sr.; Christopher Kennedy, Smoky Hill, jr.; Cal McCoy, Regis Jesuit, sr.
Aurora golfers to watch: Beam Boonta, Cherokee Trail, soph.; Bruce Cooper, Vista PEAK, soph.; Jack Cooper, Grandview, sr.; Walker Fuller, Regis Jesuit, jr.; Landyn Garcia, Eaglecrest, fr.; Charlie Hall, Grandview, sr.; Quezdon Ivey, Vista PEAK, jr.; Sha Jefferson, Vista PEAK, jr.; Cameron Kirke, Regis Jesuit, sr.; Garrison Milton, Gateway, soph.; Jake Pendergast, Regis Jesuit, sr.; Tyler Philipich, Rangeview, jr.; Levi Robinson, Rangeview, sr.; Garrett Schmidt, Eaglecrest, soph.; Tristan Sommers, Rangeview, jr.; Jack Stephenson, Cherokee Trail, sr.; Clay Wamser, Grandview, sr.