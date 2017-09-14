Boys Golf: Final 2017 EMAC standings, all-league honors

Rangeview senior Levi Robinson finished in a tie for sixth in the EMAC boys golf standings after major tournaments at both Aurora Hills G.C. and Hyland Hills G.C. Robinson’s Raiders also edged Vista PEAK for third place in the final team standings by a single stroke. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Final standings and individual all-league honors for East Metro Athletic Conference boys golf in 2017, as determined by two major tournaments. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

EMAC BOYS GOLF 2017

Team scores (Aurora Hills G.C.-Hyland Hills G.C.): 1. Prairie View 225-243 — 468; 2. Brighton 241-248 — 489; 3. RANGEVIEW 273-262 — 535; 4. VISTA PEAK 265-271 — 536; 5. Northglenn 316-285 — 601; 6. GATEWAY 337-327 — 664; 7. HINKLEY 336-341 — 677; 8. Westminster 359-336 — 695; 9. AURORA CENTRAL 363-338 — 701; 10. Adams City 210-297 — 507

Vista PEAK junior Sha Jefferson finished 10th in the individual EMAC team standings after two major tournaments. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

All-EMAC first team (places 1-5): 1. Terrance Barrios (Prairie View) 72-76 — 148; 2. Jay Audette-Smith (Brighton) 72-84 — 156; 3. Jeff Nelson (Prairie View) 77-81 — 158; T4. Aaron Montoya (Adams City) 83-81 — 164; T4. Raiden Weckwerth (Prairie View) 78-86 — 164; All-EMAC second team (places 6-10): T6. LEVI ROBINSON (RANGEVIEW) 83-82 — 165; T6. Preston Gagon (Brighton) 84-81 — 165; 8. Tyler Jense (Prairie View) 76-91 — 167; 9. Noah Baez (Brighton) 89-82 — 171; 10. SHA JEFFERSON (VISTA PEAK) 87-85 — 172

Other Aurora individuals (who played in both majors): Tristan Sommers (Rangeview) 87-86 — 173; Quezdon Ivey (Vista PEAK) 86-92 — 178; Garrison Milton (Gateway) 86-95 — 181; Rofi Nasier (Aurora Central) 94-90 — 184; Bruce Cooper (Vista PEAK) 92-94 — 186; Austin Murphy (Vista PEAK) 92-97 — 189; Dallon Deloach (Rangeview) 106-94 — 200; Ian Dakake (Vista PEAK) 104-99 — 203; Brandon Zabel (Hinkley) 105-104 — 209; Keith Kutsuma (Rangeview) 103-109 — 212; DJ Wilson (Gateway) 106-106 — 212; Cory Henry (Hinkley) 117-113 — 230; Roberto Quintana (Hinkley) 114-124 — 238; Shamsul Nasier (Aurora Central) 124-115 — 239; Tyler Philipich (Rangeview) 143-104 — 247; Gabe Zvala (Hinkley) 122-130 — 252; Joenathan Fountain (Aurora Central) 145-133 — 278

Class 5A/4A regional sites (based on final league finish): 5A Western Regional (Sept. 18, The Broadlands G.C.)— RANGEVIEW, Westminster; 5A Southern Regional (Sept. 18, Colorado Springs Country Club) — Northglenn, AURORA CENTRAL; 5A Central Regional (Sept. 18, Plum Creek G.C.) — Prairie View, GATEWAY, Adams City; Northern Regional (Sept. 18, Coal Creek G.C.) — Brighton, HINKLEY; 4A Region 1 (Sept. 18, Elmwood G.C.) – VISTA PEAK