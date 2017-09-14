Boys Golf: Final 2017 EMAC standings, all-league honors

AURORA | Final standings and individual all-league honors for East Metro Athletic Conference boys golf in 2017, as determined by two major tournaments. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:
2017 EMAC BOYS GOLF
Team scores (Aurora Hills G.C.-Hyland Hills G.C.): 1. Prairie View 225-243 — 468; 2. Brighton 241-248 — 489; 3. RANGEVIEW 273-262 — 535; 4. VISTA PEAK 265-271 — 536; 5. Northglenn 316-285 — 601; 6. GATEWAY 337-327 — 664; 7. HINKLEY 336-341 — 677; 8. Westminster 359-336 — 695; 9. AURORA CENTRAL 363-338 — 701; 10. Adams City 210-297 — 507
All-EMAC first team (places 1-5): 1. Terrance Barrios (Prairie View) 72-76 — 148; 2. Jay Audette-Smith (Brighton) 72-84 — 156; 3. Jeff Nelson (Prairie View) 77-81 — 158; T4. Aaron Montoya (Adams City) 83-81 — 164; T4. Raiden Weckwerth (Prairie View) 78-86 — 164; All-EMAC second team (places 6-10): T6. LEVI ROBINSON (RANGEVIEW) 83-82 — 165; T6. Preston Gagon (Brighton) 84-81 — 165; 8. Tyler Jense (Prairie View) 76-91 — 167; 9. Noah Baez (Brighton) 89-82 — 171; 10. SHA JEFFERSON (VISTA PEAK) 87-85 — 172
Other Aurora individuals (who played in both majors): Tristan Sommers (Rangeview) 87-86 — 173; Quezdon Ivey (Vista PEAK) 86-92 — 178; Garrison Milton (Gateway) 86-95 — 181; Rofi Nasier (Aurora Central) 94-90 — 184; Bruce Cooper (Vista PEAK) 92-94 — 186; Austin Murphy (Vista PEAK) 92-97 — 189; Dallon Deloach (Rangeview) 106-94 — 200; Ian Dakake (Vista PEAK) 104-99 — 203; Brandon Zabel (Hinkley) 105-104 — 209; Keith Kutsuma (Rangeview) 103-109 — 212; DJ Wilson (Gateway) 106-106 — 212; Cory Henry (Hinkley) 117-113 — 230; Roberto Quintana (Hinkley) 114-124 — 238; Shamsul Nasier (Aurora Central) 124-115 — 239; Tyler Philipich (Rangeview) 143-104 — 247; Gabe Zvala (Hinkley) 122-130 — 252; Joenathan Fountain (Aurora Central) 145-133 — 278
Class 5A/4A regional sites (based on final league finish): 5A Western Regional (Sept. 18, The Broadlands G.C.)— RANGEVIEW, Westminster; 5A Southern Regional (Sept. 18, Colorado Springs Country Club) — Northglenn, AURORA CENTRAL; 5A Central Regional (Sept. 18, Plum Creek G.C.) — Prairie View, GATEWAY, Adams City; Northern Regional (Sept. 18, Coal Creek G.C.) — Brighton, HINKLEY; 4A Region 1 (Sept. 18, Elmwood G.C.) – VISTA PEAK