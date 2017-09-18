Boys Golf: Final 2017 Continental League individual, team standings

Regis Jesuit senior Cameron Kirke finished fourth in the Continental League individual standings for the 2017 season and helped the Raiders win the team championship by 63 strokes. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Final standings and individual finishes for Continental League boys golf in 2017 after six tournaments. Aurora team and individuals bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

CONTINENTAL LEAGUE BOYS GOLF 2017

2017 CONTINENTAL LEAGUE BOYS GOLF

Team scores (Deer Creek G.C.-CommonGround G.C.-Lone Tree G.C.-Perry Park G.C.-Plum Creek G.C.-Spring Valley G.C.) (par 288-284-288-288-288-288 — 1,724): 1. REGIS JESUIT 276-294-317-319-312-283 — 1,801; 2. Highlands Ranch 297-296-320-314-323-314 — 1,864; 3. Heritage 294-316-309-322-322-302 — 1,865; 4. Rock Canyon 310-316-313-312-322-296 — 1,869; 5. Mountain Vista 308-304-322-321-325-298 — 1,878; 6. ThunderRidge 300-316-325-350-319-311 — 1,921; T7. Castle View 324-325-344-334-319-325 — 1,971; T7. Legend 316-322-336-356-329-312 — 1,971; 9. Chaparral 324-316-334-339-344-322 — 1,979; 10. Ponderosa 330-314-327-347-351-334 — 2,003; 11. Douglas County 374-352-343-372-353-344 — 2,138

Regis Jesuit senior Cal McCoy finished as the Continental League medalist for the 2017 boys golf season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Top 10 individuals (based on five scores, par 72-71-72-72-72-72): 1. CAL MCCOY (REGIS JESUIT) 66-67-74-75-72-70; 2. Sam Blackwood (Heritage) 67-71-73-75-87-75; 3. Kieran McMullen (Rock Canyon) 76-75-80-74-69; 4. CAMERON KIRKE (REGIS JESUIT) 70-73-80-77-76-73; 5. Evan Kalac (ThunderRidge) 73-75-77-78-74-75; 6. Dillon Baker (Castle View) 69-76-76-80-69-84; 7. DREW ANDERSON (REGIS JESUIT) 68-77-84-82-66; 8. Ben Carrington (Heritage) 75-79-77-79-77-70; 9. Jackson Crist (Highlands Ranch) 71-75-79-75-77-82; 10. Jake Daniel (Rock Canyon) 73-80-79-77-80-70

Class 5A regional sites (based on final league finish): Western Regional (Sept. 18, The Broadlands G.C.) — Douglas County, Highlands Ranch and ThunderRidge; Southern Regional (Sept. 18, Colorado Springs Country Club) — Heritage and Legend, OVERLAND; Central Regional (Sept. 18, Plum Creek G.C.) — Castle View and Rock Canyon; Northern Regional (Sept. 18, Coal Creek G.C.) — Chaparral, Mountain Vista, REGIS JESUIT



Full 5A/4A regional schedule, here