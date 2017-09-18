Boys Golf: Final 2017 Continental League individual, team standings

AURORA | Final standings and individual finishes for Continental League boys golf in 2017 after six tournaments. Aurora team and individuals bold and uppercased:
2017 CONTINENTAL LEAGUE BOYS GOLF
Team scores (Deer Creek G.C.-CommonGround G.C.-Lone Tree G.C.-Perry Park G.C.-Plum Creek G.C.-Spring Valley G.C.) (par 288-284-288-288-288-288 — 1,724): 1. REGIS JESUIT 276-294-317-319-312-283 — 1,801; 2. Highlands Ranch 297-296-320-314-323-314 — 1,864; 3. Heritage 294-316-309-322-322-302 — 1,865; 4. Rock Canyon 310-316-313-312-322-296 — 1,869; 5. Mountain Vista 308-304-322-321-325-298 — 1,878; 6. ThunderRidge 300-316-325-350-319-311 — 1,921; T7. Castle View 324-325-344-334-319-325 — 1,971; T7. Legend 316-322-336-356-329-312 — 1,971; 9. Chaparral 324-316-334-339-344-322 — 1,979; 10. Ponderosa 330-314-327-347-351-334 — 2,003; 11. Douglas County 374-352-343-372-353-344 — 2,138
Top 10 individuals (based on five scores, par 72-71-72-72-72-72): 1. CAL MCCOY (REGIS JESUIT) 66-67-74-75-72-70; 2. Sam Blackwood (Heritage) 67-71-73-75-87-75; 3. Kieran McMullen (Rock Canyon) 76-75-80-74-69; 4. CAMERON KIRKE (REGIS JESUIT) 70-73-80-77-76-73; 5. Evan Kalac (ThunderRidge) 73-75-77-78-74-75; 6. Dillon Baker (Castle View) 69-76-76-80-69-84; 7. DREW ANDERSON (REGIS JESUIT) 68-77-84-82-66; 8. Ben Carrington (Heritage) 75-79-77-79-77-70; 9. Jackson Crist (Highlands Ranch) 71-75-79-75-77-82; 10. Jake Daniel (Rock Canyon) 73-80-79-77-80-70
Class 5A regional sites (based on final league finish): Western Regional (Sept. 18, The Broadlands G.C.) — Douglas County, Highlands Ranch and ThunderRidge; Southern Regional (Sept. 18, Colorado Springs Country Club) — Heritage and Legend, OVERLAND; Central Regional (Sept. 18, Plum Creek G.C.) — Castle View and Rock Canyon; Northern Regional (Sept. 18, Coal Creek G.C.) — Chaparral, Mountain Vista, REGIS JESUIT
