Boys Golf: Final 2017 Centennial League individual, team standings

Cherokee Trail sophomore Beam Boonta earned first team All-Centennial League honors with a sixth-place finish in the individual standings over five tournaments. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Final standings and individual all-league honors for Centennial League boys golf in 2017 after five tournaments. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS GOLF 2017

2017 CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS GOLF

Team scores (Meadow Hills G.C.-Murphy Creek G.C.-South Suburban G.C.-Saddle Rock G.C.-CommonGround G.C.): 1. Arapahoe 302-299-151-295-293 — 1,340; 2. Cherry Creek 301-301-147-309-294 — 1,352; 3. Mullen 310-304-151-308-313 — 1,386; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 323-325-160-331-327 — 1,466; 5. GRANDVIEW 350-343-173-342-308 — 1,516; 6. SMOKY HILL 356-331-172-349-326 — 1,534; 7. OVERLAND 411-382-194-379-388 — 1,754; 8. EAGLECREST 390-366-210-422-378 — 1,766

Eaglecrest senior Davis Bryant cruised to this third straight Centennial League boys golf championship in 2017. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

All-Centennial League first team (top eight): 1. DAVIS BRYANT (EAGLECREST) 74 points; 2. Grey Brewer (Cherry Creek) 51; 3. Tom Packer (Arapahoe) 49; 4. Caleb Busta (Arapahoe) 46; 5. Cade Kilkenny (Cherry Creek) 43; 6. BEAM BOONTA (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 41; 7. Max Malden (Cherry Creek) 41; 8. Mario Dino (Mullen) 40

Other top Aurora individuals: 9. Chris Kennedy (Smoky Hill) 38; 14. Jack Stephenson (Cherokee Trail) 23; 20. Clay Wamser (Grandview) 9; 21. Jack Cooper (Grandview) 8; 24. Michael Sau (Smoky Hill) 5

Class 5A regional sites (based on final league finish): Western Regional (Sept. 18, The Broadlands G.C.)— Arapahoe, SMOKY HILL; Southern Regional (Sept. 18, Colorado Springs Country Club) — Cherry Creek, Mullen, OVERLAND; Central Regional (Sept. 18, Plum Creek G.C.) — CHEROKEE TRAIL, EAGLECREST; Northern Regional (Sept. 18, Coal Creek G.C.) — GRANDVIEW