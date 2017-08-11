Boys Golf: EMAC South minor forced into nine-hole tournament

Rangeview’s Levi Robinson, right, reads the green as Vista PEAK’s Sha Jefferson taps in a putt on Hole No. 4 at Springhill Golf Course on Aug. 10, 2017, during the first EMAC South minor boys golf tournament. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Colorado weather made itself known on Thursday, the first day of the 2017 boys prep golf season.

The first EMAC South Minor tournament of the season — which included golfers from Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK — got off to a fine start in sunny conditions at Springhill Golf Course, only to get cut short by an intense, fast-moving afternoon rain shower.

Because of the abrupt ending, Rangeview coach Merlin Johnson said the tournament would be converted to nine holes.

The tournament will be completed next week with two groups left to finish.

The next EMAC South minor is scheduled for Aug. 17 at Aurora Hills G.C., followed by the first of the league’s two major tournaments Aug. 24 at Buffalo Run G.C. in Commerce City.

