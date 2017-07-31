Boys Golf: Bryant, McCoy help Team Colorado to 4th at 45th annual Junior America’s Cup

Two standout boys golfers from Aurora programs helped Team Colorado place fourth in the 45th annual Junior America’s Cup golf tournament.

Eaglecrest’s Davis Bryant and Regis Jesuit’s Cal McCoy — both near the start of their senior seasons — helped continue the state’s recent trend of success at the longstanding tournament that includes four-player teams from several Western states and Canada.

BOYS GOLF

Team Colorado got as high as a tie for third in the standings for the three-day tournament, which ran July 27-29 at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington, and ended up in fourth. The Colorado team finished eight strokes off the pace set by winner British Columbia, five behind runner-up Southern California and three behind No. 3 Utah.

In the midst of a busy summer stretch of national play, Bryant paced the four state players with a ninth-place finish in the 72-golfer field. He carded even-par 72 in each of his first two rounds and was headed for the same score in the final round, but bogeyed two of the last four holes to finish at 74.

McCoy shot rounds of 72-75-78 to tie for 31st.

Both local players headed to Albans, Missouri, for the 42nd annual Junior PGA Championship tournament, which runs July 31-Aug. 3 at The Country Club of St. Albans.

Official practices for the 2017 prep boys golf season open Aug. 7.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2017 JUNIOR AMERICA’S CUP GOLF TOURNAMENT

July 27-29 at The Home Course (DuPont, Washington)

Team scores (par 216-216-216 — 648): 1. British Columbia 215-212-218 — 645; 2. Southern California 216-213-219 — 648; 3. Utah 213-216-221 — 650; 4. Colorado (DAVIS BRYANT, Jackson Solem, Dillon Stewart, CAL MCCOY) 216-217-220 — 653; 5. Oregon 217-219-224 — 660; 6. Washington 217-216-228 — 661; 7. Arizona 221-216-225 — 662; 7. Idaho 219-216-228 — 663; T9. San Diego 226-219-222 — 667; T9. Mexico No. 1 218-224-225 — 667; 11. CJGA-Alberta 219-230-221 — 670; 12. Northern California 222-226-228 — 676; 13. Hawaii 223-221-233 — 677; 14. Mexico No. 2 232-221-229 — 682; 15. Montana 235-223-228 — 686; T16. Nevada 230-232-233 — 695; T16. Sun Country 227-231-237 — 695; 18. Wyoming 230-234-243 — 707

Top 10 individuals (par 72-72-72 — 216): 1. Nolan Thoroughgood (British Columbia) 71-67-70 — 208; 2. William Mouw (Southern California) 69-71-72 — 212; T3. Zach Jones (Utah) 71-72-71 — 214; T3. Cole Ponich (Utah) 70-71-73 — 214; T5. Tristan Mandur (British Columbia) 73-72-71 — 216; T5. Tyler Guo (Southern California) 74-70-72 — 216; T7. Ethan Choi (CJGA-Alberta) 72-77-68 — 217; T7. Joey Moore (Montana) 72-70-75 — 217; T9. DAVIS BRYANT (COLORADO) 72-72-74 — 218; T9. Austin Carnese (Oregon) 68-72-78 — 218

Colorado individuals

T9. DAVIS BRYANT 72-72-74 — 218; T11. Jackson Solem 76-72-71 — 219; T13. Dillon Stewart 72-73-75 — 220; T31. CAL MCCOY 72-75-78 — 225