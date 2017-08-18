Boys Golf: Eaglecrest’s Davis Bryant opens Centennial League slate with 67 at Meadow Hills

AURORA | After a long time away from tournament play, at least by his own recent standards, Davis Bryant showed hardly any rust Thursday at Meadow Hills G.C.

In the opening Centennial League tournament of the season, the Eaglecrest senior took a big first step towards winning another league title with a 3-under-par 67, which gave him a three-stroke victory over Grey Brewer of Cherry Creek, the team winner by a single stroke.

Bryant — who played national tournaments for three straight weeks to end the summer — rebounded quickly from his only bad putt of the day, which resulted in a bogey on the par-3 Hole No. 2, with three straight birdies on the front side to launch his strong round.

It was a far cry from the 75 Bryant shot at Meadow Hills last season in league play.

Another senior, Cherokee Trail’s Jack Stephenson, also had a strong debut with a 3-over 73 that put him in a time for third place with Mullen’s Cole Reister.

With four birdies, Stephenson bettered the 74 he shot on the same course last season — which tied for his best round of the league season — and helped the Cougars take team honors among Aurora teams with a fourth-place team score of 323.

Sophomore Beam Boonta improved his score from Meadow Hills last season by three strokes with a 78 to tie for 11th overall, while Mason Bernard and Tyler Paige rounded out the Cougars’ scoring with matching 86s.

Led by senior Clay Wamser’s 79, Grandview finished in fifth place, six strokes ahead of junior Christopher Kennedy (78) and Smoky Hill. Bryant’s Eaglecrest team came next in seventh place and Overland took eighth with Justin Weiman’s 92 representing its top score.

CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS GOLF TOURNAMENT NO. 1

Aug. 17 at Meadow Hills G.C.

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 301; 2. Arapahoe 302; 3. Mullen 310; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 323; 5. GRANDVIEW 350; 6. SMOKY HILL 356; 7. EAGLECREST 390; 8. OVERLAND 411

Top 10 individuals (par 70): 1. DAVIS BRYANT (EAGLECREST) 67; 2. Grey Brewer (Cherry Creek) 70; T3. JACK STEPHENSON (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 73; T3. Cole Reister (Mullen) 73; 5. Tom Packer (Arapahoe) 74; T6. Alex Yano (Arapahoe) 75; T6. Cade Kilkenny (Cherry Creek) 75; T6. Max Malden (Cherry Creek) 75; 8. Caleb Busta (Arapahoe) 76; T9. Mario Dino (Mullen) 77; T9. Jack Tickle (Arapahoe) 77; T11. BEAM BOONTA (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 78; T11. CHRISTOPHER KENNEDY (SMOKY HILL) 78

Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Cherokee Trail (323): Jack Stephenson 73, Beam Boonta 78, Mason Bernard 86, Tyler Paige 86, Jake Williams 90;

Grandview (350): Charlie Hall 79, Clay Wamser 89, Jack Cooper 90, Randy Conger 92, Zack Sumner 96;

Smoky Hill (356): Chris Kennedy 78, Michael Sau 81, Riley Osborn 91, Jose Blea 106

Eaglecrest (390): Davis Bryant 67, Landyn Garcia 104, David Rikkers 109, Jesse Davis 110

Overland (411): Justin Weiman 92, Quinn Hiatt 94, Nate Carver 105, Noah Larchick 120, Camden Ervin 123

Other team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Cherry Creek (301): Grey Brewer 70, Cade Kilkenny 75, Max Malden 75, Quinn Mosch 81, Jimmy Ringsby 85; Arapahoe (302): Tom Packer 74, Alex Yano 75, Caleb Busta 76, Jack Tickle 77, Jay Yano 79; Mullen (31o): Cole Reister 73, Mario Dino 77, Rhett Johnson 79, Nic Mayhan 81, Thomas Hicks 84