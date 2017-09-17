Boys Golf: 2017 Class 5A/4A regional tournament fields and schedule

Junior Christopher Kennedy and the Smoky Hill boys golf team is set to compete in the Class 5A Western Regional tournament on Sept. 18, 2017, at Broadlands Golf Course in Broomfield. Kennedy is in search of a third career trip to the 5A state tournament. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The schedule and groupings for the 2017 Class 5A and 4A boys golf regional tournaments involving Aurora teams. The top two teams and 13 individuals not on those teams from each regional advance to their respective state tournaments (5A Oct. 2-3 at CommonGround G.C., 4A Oct. 2-3 at Raccoon Creek G.C.):

2017 CLASS 5A/4A BOYS GOLF REGIONALS

2017 CLASS 5A BOYS GOLF REGIONALS

Western Regional — Sept. 18, 8 a.m. at Broadlands Golf Course (Broomfield)

Aurora teams: Rangeview and Smoky Hill. Other teams: Arapahoe, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Coronado, ThunderRidge, Westminster, Dakota Ridge, Palmer, Fairview, Loveland, Douglas County, Rocky Mountain

Southern Regional — Sept. 18, 9 a.m. (shotgun start) at Colorado Springs Country Club

Aurora teams: Aurora Central and Overland. Other teams: Denver East, Cherry Creek, Heritage, Northglenn, Arvada West, Pine Creek, Legend, Liberty, Grand Junction, Boulder, Broomfield, Horizon, Bear Creek

Central Regional — Sept. 18, 8 a.m. at Plum Creek Golf Club (Castle Rock)

Aurora teams: Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest and Gateway. Other teams: Prairie View, Denver South, Rock Canyon, Columbine, Rampart, Castle View, Adams City, Fountain-Fort Carson, Fruita Monument, Fossil Ridge, Mountain Range, Pomona

Northern Regional — Sept. 18, 8:30 a.m. (split tees) at Coal Creek Golf Course (Louisville)

Aurora teams: Grandview, Hinkley and Regis Jesuit. Other teams: Ralston Valley, Brighton, Chatfield, Mountain Vista, Doherty, Central Grand Junction, Legacy, Monarch, Chaparral, Poudre, Fort Collins, Greeley West

2017 CLASS 4A GOLF REGIONAL

Region 1 — Sept. 18, 9 a.m. at Elmwood G.C. (Pueblo)

Aurora team: Vista PEAK. Other teams: Discovery Canyon, Niwot, Falcon, Mesa Ridge, Sierra, Widefield, Lewis-Palmer, Sand Creek, Woodland Park, Pueblo Centennial, Pueblo Central, Pueblo East, Pueblo South, Pueblo West