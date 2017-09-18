Boys Golf: 2017 Class 5A Western Regional team, individual results

BROOMFIELD | Team scores and individual results from the 2017 Class 5A Western Region boys golf tournament held on Sept. 18, 2017, at Broadlands Golf Course. Top two teams and 13 individuals not on one of those teams qualify for the 5A state tournament. Aurora team and individuals bold and uppercased:

2017 CLASS 5A WESTERN REGIONAL BOYS GOLF

Team scores (par 216): 1. Arapahoe 225; 2. Fairview 228; 3. ThunderRidge 232; 4. Lakewood 234; 5. Pine Creek 240; 6. Highlands Ranch 241; 7. SMOKY HILL 251; 8. Loveland 258; 9. Dakota Ridge 263; 10. Rocky Mountain 266; 12. Douglas County 267; 13. RANGEVIEW 283; 14. Westminster 366

Top 20 individuals (par 72): 1. Tommy Packer (Arapahoe) 71; 2. Jack Castiglia (Lakewood) 72; 3. Andrew Doyle (Pine Creek) 73; T4. CHRISTOPHER KENNEDY (SMOKY HILL) 74; T4. Ryder Heuston (Fairview) 74; T4. Will Chadwick (Fairview) 74; 7. Evan Kalac (ThunderRidge) 75; T8. Alex Yano (Arapahoe) 76; T8. Ryan Liao (Lakewood) 76; 10. Jackson Crist (Highlands Ranch) 77; T11. Jay Yano (Arapahoe) 78; T11. Luke Doyle (Pine Creek) 78; T11. Sam Ostravich (ThunderRidge) 78; T14. Will Brannan (Fairview) 80; T14. Zach Swanson (ThunderRidge) 80; T16. Andrew Rush (Palmer) 81; T16. Caleb Busta (Arapahoe) 81; 18. Tarek Salem (Highlands Ranch) 82; 19. Brendan Fricke (Highlands Ranch) 82; T21. LEVI ROBINSON (RANGEVIEW) 84; T21. Hauke Mersmann (Loveland) 84; T21. Noah Vrencur (Fairview) 84

Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Smoky Hill (251); 4. Christopher Kennedy 74, T27. Michael Sau 87, T37. Jose Blea 90, 51. Riley Osborn 105; Rangeview (283): T21. Levi Robinson 84, 49. Tyler Philipich 98, 50. Tristan Sommers 101, 52. Dallon DeLoach 106