Boys Golf: 2017 Class 5A state tournament final results

Smoky Hill junior Christopher Kennedy, left, and Cherokee Trail sophomore Beam Boonta check the yardage to the green on Hole No. 12 during the second round of the 2017 Class 5A boys state golf tournament on Oct. 3, 2017, at CommonGround G.C. in Aurora. Boonta finished in a tie for sixth and Kennedy tied for 15th. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Final team scores and individual results from the 2017 Class 5A boys state golf tournament contested Oct. 2-3, 2017, at CommonGround Golf Course. Aurora team and individuals bold and uppercased:

BOYS GOLF: 2017 CLASS 5A STATE FINAL RESULTS

2017 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT

Oct. 2-3 at CommonGround G.C.

Team scores (par 213-213 — 426): 1. REGIS JESUIT 217-225 – 442; 2. Cherry Creek 221-228 — 449; T3. Arapahoe 228-222 — 450; T3. Grand Junction 226-224 — 450; 5. Denver East 228-229 – 457; 6. Fossil Ridge 222-236 — 458; 7. Heritage 229-230 — 459; 8. ThunderRidge 224-237 — 460; T9. Rock Canyon 236-226 — 462; T9. Fairview 226-236 — 462; 12. Fruita Monument 244-228 — 472; T13. Legacy 250-241 — 491; T13. Monarch 243-248 — 491

Top 10 individuals (par 71-71 — 142): 1. DAVIS BRYANT 70-69 — 139; 2. Dillon Stewart (Fossil Ridge) 69-72 — 141; 3. Canon Olkowski (Grand Junction) 70-72 — 142; T4. CAL MCCOY (REGIS JESUIT) 70-74 — 144; T4. Tommy Packer (Arapahoe) 72-72 — 144; T6. BEAM BOONTA (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 74-72 — 146; T6. Freddie Gluck (Boulder) 73-73 — 146; T6. Sam Blackwood (Heritage) 71-75 — 146; T6. Ryder Heuston (Fairview) 72-74 — 146; T6. Connor Jones (Mountain Range) 72-74 — 146

Other Aurora individuals: T11. Cameron Kirke (Regis Jesuit) 71-76 — 147; T15. Chris Kennedy (Smoky Hill) 73-76 — 149; T23. Drew Anderson (Regis Jesuit) 76-75 — 151; T47. Walker Fuller (Regis Jesuit) 78-80 — 158