Boys Golf: 2017 Class 5A Northern Regional team, individual results

Regis Jesuit junior Walker Fuller watches his putt just miss on the green of Hole No. 8 at Coal Creek Golf Course during the Class 5A Northern Regional boys golf tournament on Sept. 18, 2017. Fuller shot a 5-over-par 77 to tie for third individually and help the Raiders to a five-stroke victory as a team, which earned them a berth in the Oct. 2-3 5A state tournament. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

LOUISVILLE | Team scores and individual results from the 2017 Class 5A Northern Region boys golf tournament held on Sept. 18, 2017, at Coal Creek Golf Course. Top two teams and 13 individuals not on one of those teams qualify for the 5A state tournament. Aurora team and individuals bold and uppercased:

2017 CLASS 5A NORTHERN REGION BOYS GOLF

Team scores (par 216): 1. REGIS JESUIT 227; 2. Monarch 232; 3. Chaparral 241; 4. Legacy 244; 5. Ralston Valley 248; 6. Mountain Vista 249; 7. Chatfield 255; 8. Fort Collins 251; 9. Doherty 253; T10. Poudre 254; T10. Brighton 254; 12. GRANDVIEW 267; 13. Central Grand Junction 281; 14. Greeley West 287; 15. HINKLEY 358

Top 20 individuals (par 72): 1. CAL MCCOY (REGIS JESUIT) 71; 2. Spencer Daake (Monarch) 73; T3. WALKER FULLER (REGIS JESUIT) 77; T3. Nick Kim (Mountain Vista) 77; T5. Jay Audette-Smith (Brighton) 78; T5. Bryce Howard (Chaparral) 78; T7. DREW ANDERSON (REGIS JESUIT) 79; T7. Thomas Volpe (Monarch) 79; T9. Tyler Mulligan (Chaparral) 80; T9. Brayden Weiss (Monarch) 80; T9. Ben McCormick (Legacy) 80; T9. Landon Thunell (Ralston Valley) 80; T13. Grant Hoos (Legacy) 81; T13. Sam Hammock (Fort Collins) 81; T13. Connor Fagan (Greeley West) 81; 16. Avery Anderson (Doherty) 82; T17. CAMERON KIRKE (REGIS JESUIT) 83; T17. Hunter Hayes (Legacy) 83; T17. Cormac Arroyo (Legacy) 83; T17. Jake Schmidt (Chaparral) 83

Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Regis Jesuit (227): 1. Cal McCoy 71, T3. Walker Fuller 77, T7. Drew Anderson 79, T17. Cameron Kirk 83; Grandview (267): T23. Jack Cooper 85, T39. Clay Wamser 91, T39. Zach Sumner 91, T44. Charlie Hall 94; Hinkley (358): 55. Brandon Zabel 110, 57. Cory Henry 115, 59. Gabe Zavala 133, 60. Roberto Quintana 151