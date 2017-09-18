Boys Golf: 2017 Class 4A Region 1 team, individual results

PUEBLO | Team scores and individual results from the 2017 Class 4A Region 1 boys golf tournament held on Sept. 18, 2017, at Elmwood Golf Course. Top two teams and 13 individuals not on one of those teams qualify for the 4A state tournament. Aurora team and individuals bold and uppecased:

2017 CLASS 4A REGION 1 BOYS GOLF

Team scores (par 210): 1. Discovery Canyon 221; 2. Niwot 243; 3. Lewis-Palmer 251; 4. Woodland Park 252; 5. Pueblo Centennial 261; 6. Pueblo West 262; 7. VISTA PEAK 265; 8. Pueblo South 269; 9. Falcon 283; 10. Pueblo East 286; 11. Pueblo Central 288; 12. Widefield 297; 13. Sand Creek 310; 14. Mesa Ridge 346; Sierra no score

Top 20 individuals (par 70): 1. Luke Trujillo (Discovery Canyon) 65; 2. Jack Hoover (Niwot) 73; 3. Ryan Welsh (Falcon) 75; 4. Caleb Blackburn (Discovery Canyon) 77; T5. Andrew Elliott (Niwot) 78; T5. Shane Purkey (Woodland Park) 78; T7. Kaden Ford (Discovery Canyon) 79; T7. Andrew Manney (Lewis-Palmer) 79; 9. Adam Birrer (Pueblo South) 81; T10. SHA JEFFERSON (VISTA PEAK) 82; T10. AJ Arguello (Pueblo West) 82; T12. Joseph Stroup (Widefield) 83; T12. Christian Holden (Lewis-Palmer) 83; T15. Toby Salinas (Pueblo West) 85; T15. Jace Cisneros (Woodland Park) 85; T15. Josh Hampton (Discovery Canyon) 85; 18. Josh North (Pueblo Central) 87; 19. Joshua Velasco (Pueblo East) 88; T20. Justin Hudson (Lewis-Palmer) 89; T20. Lou Levy (Woodland Park) 89

Vista PEAK results (265): T10. Sha Jefferson 82, T22. Quezdon Ivey 90, T28. Bruce Cooper 93, T36. Austin Murphy 101