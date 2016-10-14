Football: Aurora Week 7 scoreboard/schedule

AURORA | The schedule and scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the prep football season:

FOOTBALL

WEEK 7 AURORA PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE/SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Vista PEAK vs. Kennedy at All-City Stadium, 4 p.m.

Legacy vs. Aurora Central at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Rock Canyon at EchoPark Stadium (Parker), 7 p.m.

Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)

Gateway vs. Heritage at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 7 p.m.

Grandview vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Overland at Boulder, 7 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m. — A-Town Game of the Week (preview) (live stream)

THURSDAY, OCT. 13

Pomona 55, Hinkley 0