Football: Aurora Week 7 scoreboard

AURORA | The scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the prep football season:

FOOTBALL

WEEK 7 AURORA PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Cherokee Trail 19, Rock Canyon 14

Eaglecrest 49, Rangeview 14 — A-Town Game of the Week

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 0 0 8 6 — 14

Eaglecrest 28 14 7 0 — 49

Rangeview highlights: Jaelin Odegard 2 passing touchdowns; Josh Hollins 2 receiving touchdowns; Eaglecrest highlights: Jalen Mergerson 3 passing touchdowns; Kenny Wantings 2 rushing touchdowns, receiving touchdown; Victor Garnes receiving touchdown, punt return touchdown; Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez receiving touchdown;

Grandview 62, Smoky Hill 28

Heritage 40, Gateway 6

Legacy 35, Aurora Central 6

Score by quarters:

Legacy 7 7 7 14 — 35

Aur. Central 0 0 0 6 — 6

Aurora Central highlights: Tarrell Gissendanner Jr. 74 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Jalil Grimes 146 yards passing, passing touchdown; Terell Ratcliff 88 yards rushing

Overland 17, Boulder 13

Score by quarters:

Overland 14 3 0 0 — 17

Boulder 7 0 0 6 — 13

Regis Jesuit 51, Douglas County 0

Score by quarters:

Douglas County 0 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 24 17 3 6 — 49

Regis Jesuit highlights: Mike McPeek passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Alfred Jones rushing touchdown; DJ Jackson rushing touchdown; Kiahn Martinez rushing touchdown; Chris Adams rushing touchdown; Aubrey Marschel-Parker receiving touchdown; Jared Worrick 33 & 29 yard field goals; Toran Thompson 25 yard field goal

Vista PEAK 56, Kennedy 17

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 21 21 14 0 — 56

Kennedy 0 11 6 0 — 17

Vista PEAK highlights: Derrick Smashum 278 yards passing, 6 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Tyshun Hamilton 105 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; Daniel Smashum 78 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; JJ Augustus receiving touchdown; Dudley Conner IV receiving touchdown; Tyrese Bailey rushing touchdown

THURSDAY, OCT. 13

Pomona 55, Hinkley 0