Football: Week 1 Aurora scoreboard

AURORA | Scoreboard for Week 1 of the 2017 Aurora prep football season. Will be updated:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
Coronado 32, Aurora Central 14
Score by quarters:
Coronado 7 6 12 7 — 32
Aur. Central 7 0 7 0 — 14
Aurora Central highlights: Breyon Woods 49 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Chris Parrish Jr. 82 yard kickoff return touchdown; Adonis Cannon 9-21, 83 yards passing, 2 interceptions; Michael Thompson 32 yards receiving
Grandview 21, Chaparral 7
Score by quarters:
Grandview 7 0 0 14 — 21
Chaparral 7 0 0 0 — 7
Mountain Range 56, Hinkley 20
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 0 6 0 14 — 20
Mtn. Range 28 14 7 7 — 56
Hinkley highlights: Casey Sharpe receiving touchdown; Calvin Pope rushing touchdown
Overland 26, Denver East 6
Score by quarters:
Overland 13 0 6 7 — 26
Denver East 0 0 0 6 — 6
Overland highlights: Jaion Colbert rushing touchdown; Jalone Rice receiving touchdown; Angel Mares rushing touchdown
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
Erie vs. Vista PEAK at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Littleton, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 7:30 p.m.