Football: Week 1 Aurora scoreboard

AURORA | Scoreboard for Week 1 of the 2017 Aurora prep football season. Will be updated:

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

Coronado 32, Aurora Central 14

Score by quarters:

Coronado 7 6 12 7 — 32

Aur. Central 7 0 7 0 — 14

Aurora Central highlights: Breyon Woods 49 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Chris Parrish Jr. 82 yard kickoff return touchdown; Adonis Cannon 9-21, 83 yards passing, 2 interceptions; Michael Thompson 32 yards receiving

Grandview 21, Chaparral 7

Score by quarters:

Grandview 7 0 0 14 — 21

Chaparral 7 0 0 0 — 7

Mountain Range 56, Hinkley 20

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 0 6 0 14 — 20

Mtn. Range 28 14 7 7 — 56

Hinkley highlights: Casey Sharpe receiving touchdown; Calvin Pope rushing touchdown

Overland 26, Denver East 6

Score by quarters:

Overland 13 0 6 7 — 26

Denver East 0 0 0 6 — 6

Overland highlights: Jaion Colbert rushing touchdown; Jalone Rice receiving touchdown; Angel Mares rushing touchdown

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

Erie vs. Vista PEAK at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Littleton, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 7:30 p.m.