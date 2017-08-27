Football: Smoky Hill drops Zero Week contest to Highlands Ranch

Smoky Hill kick returner Sean Guzman (15) tries to evade Highlands Ranch’s Joseph Alber after a fielding a kick deep in his own territory during the second quarter of the Buffaloes’ 53-7 Zero Week football loss to the Falcons on Aug. 26, 2017, at Stutler Bowl. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE | With youth all over the field, Zero Week was not the ideal time for the Smoky Hill football team to play its first game.

Starting a slew of sophomores against a veteran-laden Highlands Ranch team on a blazing hot Saturday afternoon at refurbished Stutler Bowl, coach John Trahan’s Buffaloes endured a 53-7 defeat that came filled with lessons.

Smoky Hill’s lone touchdown of the day came in the second quarter when freshman cornerback Jarrell Trahan intercepted a tipped pass and took it back 28 yards to the end zone to make it a 10-point game with just under five minutes left in half.

But the Buffaloes could get no closer than 17-7, as Highlands Ranch scored twice in the final five minutes — including a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown with nine seconds remaining — to take a 24-point edge into halftime.

With three touchdowns in the third quarter, capped by Ahmad Aoutabachi’s 40-yard interception return on one of Smoky Hill’s rare passing attempts, the Falcons invoked the mercy rule running clock (40-point margin) with six minutes left in the third quarter and the game ended swiftly.

Highlands Ranch scored four of its five offensive touchdowns on the ground, including two from running back Dominic Bettini.

The Buffaloes head to Legacy Stadium to face Eaglecrest at 7 p.m. Sept. 1.

HIGHLANDS RANCH 53, SMOKY HILL 7

Score by quarters:

High. Ranch 10 21 22 0 — 53

Smoky Hill 0 7 0 0 — 7

SCORING

FIRST QUARTER

Highlands Ranch — Jake McBride 5 yard pass from Logan Stokes (Jeremy Henning kick)

Highlands Ranch — Henning 20 yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Highlands Ranch —Dominic Bettini 4 yard run (Henning kick)

Smoky Hill — Jarrell Trahan 28 yard interception return (Colton Storm kick)

Highlands Ranch — Charlie Perkins 8 yard run (Henning kick)

Highlands Ranch — Payton D’Agostino 50 yard punt return (Henning kick)

THIRD QUARTER

Highlands Ranch — Bettini 3 yard run (Henning kick)

Highlands Ranch — Kaden Smith 45 yard run (Kyle Weston pass to Cam Cobum)

Highlands Ranch —Ahmad Aoutabachi 40 yard interception return (Henning kick)