Football: Smoky Hill 2016 schedule

AURORA | The 2016 varsity football schedule for the Smoky Hill Buffaloes:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

SMOKY HILL

SMOKY HILL

Home games in all caps (played at Stutler Bowl):

Thursday, Sept. 1 — EAGLECREST, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8 — vs. Rock Canyon at Sports Authority Stadium (Parker), 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16 — AURORA CENTRAL, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23 — vs. Arvada West at North Area Athletic Complex, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 — DOHERTY, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14 — GRANDVIEW, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20 — OVERLAND, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 — at Boulder, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4 — ARAPAHOE, 7 p.m.