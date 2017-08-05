2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp on July 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Images from the last day of the 2017 Aurora Spartans Youth Camp at Cherokee Trail High School. Nearly 500 youth football players in the Spartans organization between first and eighth grades got three days of instruction from high school players and coaches from Aurora schools Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill. Grandview head coach John Schultz started the camp, which has nearly tripled in size in the past few years. For the full story, click here. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

