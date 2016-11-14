Football: Seth Replogle steps down after 5 seasons as Overland coach

Seth Replogle has stepped down after five season as head football coach at Overland High School. The Trailblazers finished 2-8 during the recently completed 2016 season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | As a player or a coach, Seth Replogle estimated he has gone to football practice after school for the past 28 years.

That streak will come to an end, as Replogle has stepped down after five seasons as Overland’s head football coach due to some recent health concerns.

Replogle — who posted a 23-29 record in five seasons with the Trailblazers — informed athletic director Ryan Knorr of his intent to resign three weeks before the end of the 2016 season. Overland finished the season 2-8 and missed the playoffs for the first time in Replogle’s time with the program.

“I had a little health scare back in March; they thought it was my heart, but it ended up being more anxiety,” Replogle told the Sentinel on Monday.

“I started watching film on Sunday after our win against Boulder and I started to have the same feelings and my chest was getting tight. I just decided it was time for me to take a year off. I just don’t feel good, ya know? It’s not anything where I have heart issues, it’s not one big thing, just some small little things that I’ve been letting go for 20-something years.

“I just need to take some time off and get healthy and prioritize what I’m doing in my life a little bit better. I didn’t feel any pressure from the administration, it was 100 percent me. I talked with my wife and spoke to my doctor and they agreed this is the best thing.”

Overland now has the first known job opening among Aurora prep football teams two weeks after the end of the regular season. Eaglecrest, Grandview and Regis Jesuit remain alive in the upcoming 5A quarterfinals.

Replogle, 40, admitted he was also a bit spooked when Denver Broncos’ head coach Gary Kubiak had to be taken to the hospital following a game at roughly the same time he had his initial scare. He knows now that he has to lose some weight and learn better ways to deal with stress, which is a very regular aspect of coaching a 5A program with a history of success.

Although the won-loss record wasn’t great this season — in part because there were almost no seniors playing regular roles — Knorr and Replogle counted it as belief in the program when they still had support despite the lack of success.

“I’ve coached some very successful teams on the scoreboard and I’ve had some rough years and there are always parent phone calls,” Replogle said. “Usually the phone starts ringing off the hook when you drop a couple of games in a row, but we didn’t have any.

“As a staff, we’ve treated the players the right way. I love them and they love me and my staff. There’s a lot of love going on and we take care of each other.”

That type of feeling made it easier for him to inform the players of his decision — which happened a few days before the Trailblazers played their season finale against Grandview — as they understood that he was doing the best thing for himself and for his family.

Replogle said he may be interested in getting back into full-time coaching in some capacity when he gets his health in order. He was on the sidelines for 10-year-0ld son’s recent Super Bowl with the Spartans and expects to help out with the team again next year and he’s also looking forward to spending much more time with his whole family, his wife and three kids.

There’s no doubt Replogle made an impression in his five seasons at Overland.

Replogle came onboard following a 2011 season that saw the Trailblazers finish 1-9 under Ron Woolfork, then guided the program back to the playoffs the next season.

“Seth totally brought back the legacy of Overland football and he brought the energy back into the building that had disappeared with Tony Manfredi,” Knorr said. “He hit the reset button for the program, which was huge, and he mended a lot of bridges that had been burned with alumni. Seth brought back the tradition and how it used to be here.”

The Trailblazers lost to Mullen in the first round of the 5A playoffs in Replogle’s first season, but he guided them to first round postseason victories in 2013 (over Rangeview in overtime) and 2014 (45-27 over Denver East), before they lost in the second round. Overland lost in the first round of the 2015 playoffs to powerhouse Columbine.

Several of Replogle’s players have gone on to play Division I football, including Austin Conway, Kevin Prosser Jr. and Alijah Halliburton (all at Wyoming) and Tre Thomas (at Colorado State), while others such as Josh Wright (Washburn) and others are still active at other levels.

Knorr said the Overland job will be listed at the end of the week and the school hopes to have a main candidate by winter break.

SETH REPLOGLE BY SEASON AT OVERLAND

2016: 2-8 overall (2-3 in Mount Massive League); 2015: 3-7 overall (0-5 in Centennial League) (lost to Columbine in 1st round of 5A state playoffs); 2014: 7-4 overall (2-3 in Centennial League) (lost to Fairview in 2nd round of 5A state playoffs); 2013: 6-5 overall (3-2 in Centennial League) (lost to Cherry Creek in second round of 5A state playoffs); 2012: 5-5 overall (2-3 in Centennial League) (lost to Mullen in first round of 5A state playoffs)