Football: Second-seeded Eaglecrest makes 5A state quarterfinals for second straight season

Eaglecrest running back Kenny Wantings (27) puts on the breaks to avoid Fountain-Fort Carson safety Jared Reed during a Class 5A state football first round playoff game against Fountain-Fort Carson on Nov. 10, 2017, at Legacy Stadium. Wantings scored four touchdowns as Eaglecrest defeated Fountain-Fort Carson 35-14. (Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Eaglecrest football team preformed the way the No. 2 seed in the Class 5A state football playoffs is supposed to Friday night, get a big early lead against a lower-seeded opponent and close it out strong.

The second-seeded Raptors jumped on 15th-seeded Fountain-Fort Carson right away in their first round postseason contest at Legacy Stadium and kept a comfortable margin on their way to a 35-14 victory.

Senior running back Kenny Wantings rushed for four touchdowns and senior quarterback Jalen Mergerson threw a touchdown pass to senior Corey Corbin for the other score as coach Mike Schmitt’s Eaglecrest team remained undefeated at 11-0 and moved into the 5A state quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

The Raptors will face seventh-seeded Cherry Creek — a 34-21 winner over 10th-seeded Ralston Valley — in a quarterfinal contest slated for 1 p.m. Nov. 18 at Legacy Stadium.

Eaglecrest lost in the quarterfinal round to Regis Jesuit last season to end another undefeated season.

(2) EAGLECREST 35, (15) FOUNTAIN-FORT CARSON 14

Score by quarters:

Ftn-Ft Carson 0 7 0 7 — 14

Eaglecrest 14 7 7 7 — 35