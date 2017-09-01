Football: Roundup — Overland, Grandview open with victories

Overland quarterback Luis Ruiz fires a pass as Denver East’s Brock Anderson (3) puts a hand up during the third quarter of the Trailblazers’ 26-6 win over the Angels in a season opening football game on Aug. 31, 2017, at All-City Stadium in Denver. Overland took a shutout late into the fourth quarter and earned Steve Sewell a win in his debut as head coach. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

DENVER | In a game that lasted deep into the night, the Overland football team eventually delivered Steve Sewell a win in his debut has head coach.

The Trailblazers made big play after big play Thursday night at All-City Stadium to beat Denver East 26-6 in a penalty-filled opening contest.

Senior Jaion Colbert rushed for a 70 yard touchdown in the first half and had a couple of other huge runs, junior Jalone Rice caught a touchdown pass and Angel Mares and Luis Ruiz also got into the end zone for Overland, which avenged a 14-point loss to the Angels in the 2016 season opener.

Senior Cameron Murray had two interceptions for the Trailblazers, who started off 1-0 after it took seven weeks to win their first game last season.

GRANDVIEW 21, CHAPARRAL 7

Grandview and Chaparral slugged it out at Parker’s EchoPark Stadium and the Wolves prevailed with a strong finish.

Each team put up a touchdown in the opening quarter and it went into halftime tied 7-7 after both defenses dug in and came away with some fourth down stops.

Coach John Schultz’s Wolves tallied all 14 points to top the Wolverines in the season opener for the fourth straight season and fifth consecutive meeting.

CORONADO 32, AURORA CENTRAL 14

Aurora Central scored with ease on the opening possession of its matchup with Coronado at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, but the visiting Cougars reversed the momentum and kept it the rest of the game.

Freshman Erick Covington’s big return of the opening kickoff set up a three-play drive that ended in sophomore Breyon Woods’ nine-yard touchdown to put coach Jamarr Kerney’s Trojans in front right off the bat. Coronado tied it up with a punt return touchdown to start a run of 25 straight points that stretched into the third quarter.

Senior Chris Parrish Jr. retured a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown with 1:13 left in the third quarter for Aurora Central.

MOUNTAIN RANGE 56, HINKLEY 20

Mountain Range scored 28 points in the first quarter and 14 more in the second quarter to take command against Hinkley in a season opener at Thornton’s 5-Star Stadium.

Coach Michael Farda’s Thunderbirds — still in search of their first win since late in the 2015 season — used a big play to senior Casey Sharpe to get on the scoreboard in the second quarter and senior Calvin Pope added a long touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Another rushing score gave Hinkley its most points in a game since its last win, a 30-20 triumph over Smoky Hill on Oct. 15, 2015.

